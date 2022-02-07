Important milestone for Michelin Italy for what concerns diversity and aspects of gender. The Italian division of the French group has in fact obtained the “Gender Equality” company certification, a recognition that rewards the commitment made in recent years on these important issues. The certification is issued by the Winning Women Institute and in this sense places Michelin Italia among the most sensitive and virtuous companies in the field of gender equality. This recognition is part of the path traced by the “United to make a difference” project, launched by the company in 2019 with the aim of promoting diversity and inclusion through a series of concrete actions.

Gender Equality takes into account various factors, from remunerative equity to growth opportunities in the company, up to the protection of parenthood and the management of gender. Based on these parameters, Winning Women Institute has taken into account Michelin’s commitment, with approximately 3,800 employees (15.7% women), of which more than 2,900 workers. Great attention was paid to the remuneration system which, according to what was tested by the Winning Women Institute, is fair and based on meritocratic principles, with accurate and in-depth monitoring of remuneration data. Thanks to the “United to make a difference” program, in the last 2 years, with regard to hiring for roles in the white-collar sector, the percentage of women was 46%, and reached 18% of the total number of new hires in the company .

Among the workers the percentage of female staff is 13.2%, an important presence considering the context heavily impacted by ergonomic limitations, such as those related to the maximum movable loads established by law. A voice destined to increase, however, because within its factories Michelin Italiana constantly invests in new modern and ergonomically advanced systems. As in the five-year period 2016-2020, in which the total investment exceeded 300 million euros. Among the white-collar workers, the percentage of women is over 24% and the presence in the highest level management body – Management Committee – is 20%.

Particular attention is paid in the company to the issue of maternity, identifying services and supports dedicated to post-maternity return, particularly protective company policies and the maintenance of benefits during the same. “Over the years, we have taken many actions to advance on gender equality – explained Simone Miatton, President and CEO of Michelin Italiana – Given the sensitivity of the issue, we decided to refer not only to our opinions and initiatives, but to rely on the feedback of a third party that defined our situation, according to a defined methodology. On the way to Certification, we have also identified other areas for improvement and we have had the opportunity to deal with various examples of good practices. Progress has no end and we are already committed to identifying and implementing actions that will allow us to do even better, to make our work environment increasingly attractive for today’s and tomorrow’s employees. “