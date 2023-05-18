– “This sectarianism does not help”, Fernández Noroña claims AMLO for ‘not being corcholata’

There’s a shot! She would say a popular boxing narrator if this were a match on the ring, but no, she is the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, denying the members of the Artistic Swimming Selection who won two gold medals at the World Cup in Soma Bay, Egypt.

“For me they sell underwear, Avon and Tupperware”, were part of the words of Ana Guevara against the Artistic Swimming team who represented Mexico.

If you don’t know why the empress of CONADE made that and other comments, you might believe that you live under a rock, but don’t worry, here is enough information for you to have a topic of conversation at work or family dinner.

How did the conflict start?

The situation began months ago, when the former president of the Mexican Swimming Federation, Kiril Todorov, was accused of embezzlement by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). There began certain tensions in administrative areas.

Let’s travel back in time to two weeks ago, when the members of the Swimming Team were a trend on the Internet for starting the business of selling swimsuits to pay for their trips to the World Cup in Egypt.

This caught the attention of businessmen Elías Ayub and Carlos Slim, who, through Fundación Telmex, covered their expenses for the tournament in which they finished with four medals, two gold.

The organization paid travel expenses such as flights, lodging and food for 14 people: 10 swimmers, one swimmer, 2 trainers and a physiatrist.

This was a historic participation from which they returned demeaning CONADE and even making direct reference to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Guevara explodes out of control

In an interview with the communicator Enrique Hernández, on Radio Formula, the The former sprinter was rigid in relation to the statements made by members of the team like Nuria Diosdado, who denied AMLO.

“I would like him to know how things are, to know the reality of where we are (…) to find out that everything is a political problem that comes with the Mexican Swimming Federation,” said the team captain, among other things. champion.

About, Ana Guevara replied: “They lie because since the beginning of this administration we have been behind all the disciplines and what happened lately and specifically with the World Cup is an isolated event.”

The head of CONADE explained that 40 million pesos have been invested, although without specifying if only in said sports team.

“They are liars because they are 40 million pesos invested, they have coaches, they eat, they sleep at the CNAR (Centro de Alto Rendimiento), they were supported in everything. In addition, they have dared to raise their voices to the President of the Republic, when he gave support, even in a Covid year,” he stressed.

To conclude the discussion, The Mexican medalist showed no interest in the alleged lack of support from the swimmersalso he was indifferent to the sale of swimsuits and other ventures.

“For me they sell pants, let them start selling Avon, Tupperware and everything that exists in the market,” said the woman born on March 4, 1977 in Nogales, Sonora.