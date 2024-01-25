According to Kata's mother, her daughter was kidnapped and sold. There has been no news of the 5-year-old girl since June last year. Her mother increasingly believes this hypothesis

There mother is more and more convinced of a hypothesis which has been circulating among investigators for some time. She and she are increasingly convinced that many knew, but never spoke. And who knows where her daughter is now. Kata would have been first kidnapped and then sold. The 5-year-old girl disappeared into thin air last June, from the former Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by many foreign families and homeless people.

I am increasingly convinced that Kata was kidnapped and then sold by people who knew their way around the former Astor hotel.

These are the words of Katherine Alvarez, mother of the little girl who vanished into thin air last June from the occupied hotel where the little girl lived in Florence with her family. There are several elements that have emerged that could make the hypothesis of the kidnapping by people who knew them well very plausible.

Among the hypotheses we thought about from the beginning, there is one that I am now more convinced of. That someone at the former Astor sold my daughter.

These are the woman's words during an interview on the Ore 14 broadcast, broadcast on Raidue. Second Katherine Alvarez, the kidnappers knew how to move around the building so as not to be immortalized by video cameras or seen by witnesses. Several people may know what happened. But no one ever wanted to talk.

Kata kidnapped and sold: the mother of the 5-year-old girl is increasingly convinced of this lead

It's certain that whoever took her away knew my working hours. They could only act on Saturday or Sunday. They could have put her to sleep or called her but certainly more people who were there know what happened.

As confirmed by the lawyer of the family of the 5-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air, there would be no new concrete elements to find the little girl. The mother is afraid that there could be shady trafficking in children and organs involved. Although the hope is that Kata is still alive.