In the United States the Olympus of female music was celebrated. The event also saw ours among its protagonists in Los Angeles Annalisa. The Billboard Women in Music 2024 ceremony at the YouTube Theater saw many presences from the world of great female music shine.

A parterre of stars lit up the event, from Katy Perry to Ice Spice, from Victoria Monét to Kylie Minogue, all awarded for their talent and contribution to the music industry. Looking at the event panel you can practically read the better than international music brought to the general public by female artists.

Among the artists who took the stage and received an award at the event we remember:

Karol G crowned Woman of the Year for its overwhelming success;

crowned Woman of the Year for its overwhelming success; Charli XCX awarded Powerhouse for its energy and impact on the music scene;

awarded Powerhouse for its energy and impact on the music scene; Maren Morris Visionary Award for his pioneering music and social commitment;

Visionary Award for his pioneering music and social commitment; NewJeans Group of the Year for their dazzling debut and meteoric rise;

Group of the Year for their dazzling debut and meteoric rise; Tems Breakthrough Award for his unique voice and unmistakable style;

Breakthrough Award for his unique voice and unmistakable style; Victoria Monet Rising Star for his emerging talent and brilliant writing;

Rising Star for his emerging talent and brilliant writing; Young Miko Impact Award for its message of hope and redemption;

Impact Award for its message of hope and redemption; Luisa SonzaGlobal Force Award for his international success and his representation of Brazil.

In addition to the awardees, the evening saw the participation of Andra Day, Sky Ferreira, Nelly Furtado, GloRilla, Ellie Goulding, JoJo, Coco Jones, Bebe Rexha, Saweetie and Lainey Wilson, who helped make the event even more special.

Annalisa had the honor of receiving the Global Force Award of Women in Music by Billboard Italia, a recognition of her musical successes in our country. The singer thrilled the audience with a touching speech, in which she also looked back on her career and underlined the importance of pursuing one's dreams with authenticity.

It is an honor for me to share this evening with great artists who I admire so much and who are one of the reasons why I am an artist too. […] I will tell you in a few words who I am through three of my latest songs. The first, Bellissima, represents the moment in which I began to use light to talk about shadows and disappointments, without fear and without shame. The second, Mon Amour, talks about the freedom of love. We can say that it is a song of struggle against all discrimination. This song brought a woman back to first place in the singles charts in Italy after years. The third, Sincerely, is a love letter, but the message to be shared at the end is deeper: I claim my dreams, my way of life, my goals, my spaces. I'm yours only if I'm free.

Annalisa also underlined how extraordinary it is to experience this “magic of pop music”. A very important possibility to spread messages with simple words and with a rhythm that makes the “soul dance”. Furthermore, on stage, Annalisa thanked her for having had the opportunity to be at the Billboard Awards on behalf of her country.

Sharing these messages is the brightest victory for me. Thanks to my people and my team.

The event and the contents of the event can be consulted on the website Billboard – women in music. An opportunity to relive the emotion of an evening dedicated to women who inspire and change the world with their music. Because where there is freedom, there is everyone's contribution, in this case in the world of art.

