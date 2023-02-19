Social networks have become a place that Internet users use to raise awareness of the poverty that exists in the countries, this by helping and recording it so that more people join, on this occasion it moved a girl when distributing food to garbage collectors and people on the street.

Since in a series of viral videos spread on the TikTok digital platform, a girl showed her he helps people he found on the street, from garbage collectors, grannies, and low-income men, but what had an impact was the declarations of the population with which it expressed solidarity.

During the first part, the @tomacción account showed a woman who approached a group of cleaning workers to deliver plates of food, what shocked were the words of men.

One of the workers, upon hearing that the girl invited them to eat, mentioned, “God has just heard me, please receive the queen.”

Given the hours of working hours under the sun, one of the employees pointed out, “I’m going to sit down to eat at once, I can’t take it, miss, I’m about to faint”.

While in the second fragment, the Latina approached another garbage vehicle, but one of the boys, seeing the food topper, could not believe that she was for him, so he captivated social networks with his tenderness.

“For me?”, girl moves when distributing food to garbage collectors and people on the street

Likewise, among the series of clips, he showed that he approached a grandmother who was alone, a man who was riding his bicycle with his dogs, and a low-income man who had nowhere to live, who was moved by the share the food.