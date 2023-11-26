The heartbreaking memory of Giulia Tramontano’s mother, for the 6 months since her crime and for November 25th

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. On the occasion of this date, the mother of Giulia Tramontano he wanted to remember her, talking about her and her sweetness. He said that now every day is the same for her.

The crime of this 29 year old, which occurred last year May 27th, shocked all of Italy, but in the end it wasn’t the last. This is because after her, many other women they lost their lives.

They have passed since that day 6 long months and the trial for his should also begin shortly companyAlessandro Impagnatiello, I confess of his crime.

The mother Loredanalike the rest of his family, have always tried to stay in silence. However, on the occasion of November 25th, interviewed by Fanpage.it, wanted to remember his daughter who passed away too soon. She said:

For me every day is the same, unfortunately. We have chosen silence. We do it out of respect for the pain, but above all in respect of how Giulia was: she was like that, always delicate, she never liked to steal the show. She was polite, kind, if you gave her a compliment she would give it to you immediately. I looked at her at certain moments and said to her: ‘Giulia, you are beautiful dressed like that’ and she replied: ‘Mum, you are beautiful’. I always sang her the song Immenmente Giulia by Vibrazioni, I told her that in my opinion they had thought it up solely for her and Giulia, with a tender laugh, replied: ‘Come on, you think so!’ And it’s true, for me she will always be Immensely Giulia.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

The 29-year-old was pregnant at seventh month, when Alessandro Impagnatiello decided to end his life. It was the evening of Saturday 27 May and the crime took place in the couple’s home in Senago.

The autopsy revealed that Alessandro Impagnatiello inflicted the attack on her 37 slashes, with a weapon found in the kitchen. Furthermore, from the tests the investigators also discovered that she was trying to poison her with rat poison, ammonia and chloroform.

After finding those substances in the house, the man initially said that he needed them Work. However, from the results of these analyses, his version was soon refuted. He had been trying to put an end to his life and that of the child for several months, since this child was not included in the his plans and was an obstacle for his new relationship.