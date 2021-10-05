La Spezia – La quote presupposed at least a generational leap: usually it was the grandparents who recalled “My times …”. Today, the runaway rate of obsolescence has broken down every barrier and everything, absolutely everything, gets old in a few months. Think of the regularity of the football championship: a Sunday appointment that ended in ninety minutes for everyone. During the week I read a colleague who praised the merits of the tournament spread over several days. Those who, like me, have stopped spreading even Nutella, did not take this statement well. To understand how the ranking is going, we are forced to projections, expectations, chases. To have on hand the calendar of your favorite team, it is better to write it down on the agenda. The reason for all this lies in the needs of television sponsors, now the largest asset in football budgets. A bad habit that clashes sharply with the blind faith of many fans: it is difficult to believe in a god, when the natural evolution of the same is to transform itself into a shopping center. But even so, the facts say that something is not working: the budget losses of Milan, Inter and Juventus alone in the last two years are approaching one billion euros.

The reference “to my times” is thus inevitable. To the ear glued to the radio, to Ameri’s voice, to Ciotti’s cavernous one, to Pizzul’s sought-after words. At the beginning of the 90th minute it was important to memorize “your” radio commentator because, when he interrupted the broadcast with a vibrant “Sorry Ameri,” it was a sign that something had happened on the field of his favorite team.

Yet I am still firmly convinced that a sport can radically change every existence. When I hear about Verona – certainly not the beautiful city of the Arena, but Hellas Verona – I know that football troubles are around the corner. I have not forgotten that May 1973. Milan, of which dad was president, were close to a treble: the Italian Cup, the Cup Winners’ Cup and the Championship. Instead, Fatal Verona fell on an unbeatable team with a resounding 5-3. And my family’s life changed. The result of last day’s football (Verona-Spezia 4-0) will probably change the ambitions of La Spezia and will see the team chasing after results for peace of mind. It is to be hoped that decisive changes in the modules and in the game will be taken into consideration: there are now too many blows that sound like humiliations. Not all the “new” comes, however, to harm: “in my day”, the Spezia was far from the top flight. Today he rides it for the second year. Showing uncertainties, of course. But there is a remedy for everything. Also at Fatal Verona …

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS