The former director of TG4, Emilio Fede, interviewed by La Stampa recalled Silvio Berlusconi with words of esteem and great affection

There are countless messages of esteem and affection that Silvio Berlusconi is receiving in these hours. The news of his disappearance, released yesterday morning, has thrown many personalities from politics, television and sport into despair. Among these, one of the most heartbroken, could only be Emilio Fede.

Early in the morning yesterday, June 12, 2023Italy and the world have learned the sad news of the death of one of the most important and influential political, television and sports personalities of recent decades, Silvio Berlusconi.

The Knight, as he was nicknamed, passed away at the age of 86 while he was hospitalized at the San Raffaele clinic in Milan, surrounded by the affection of his family and in particular of his 5 children.

The legacy he leaves is invaluable, not only in terms cheapbut also at the level personal.

Countless, however, i condolence messagesaffection and esteem that have been spreading on every channel in the last few hours.

One of the most touching came from a person who shared a lot with Silvio not only about work, but also how Friend. This is Emilio Fede.

The words of Emilio Fede

The friendship and collaboration between Emilio Fede and Silvio Berlusconi began in the 80s. Precisely in 1989, the journalist is hired by Mediaset and hosts the first episode of Studio Aperto. 3 years later it becomes director of tg4a position he will hold until 2012, when he was relieved of his duties and also left the broadcaster.

Reached by journalists de The printFaith remembers Berlusconi with words alone esteemalthough their friendship was not interrupted in a serene way, due to the facts related to the rubygate known to the whole country.

Beyond the stupid controversies, the bunga a bunga and various other lies we have always been connected. There hasn’t been a need to talk to each other lately. Our relationship was far nobler than to be thrown to some greedy wolf.