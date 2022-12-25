When Maxi Jazz spoke, a calm came over the music of Faithless, the band with which he had the most success. He was the veteran of Faithless, about ten years older than his bandmates Sister Bliss and Rollo. Just before Christmas, Friday 23 December, he passed away at the age of 65.

Born Maxwell Fraser in 1957, Maxi Jazz had a rapping style that was calm, fluid, and at first unemotional, but strong and poignant. And it had authority. His influence can be heard on many British rappers, from The Streets and Underworld to Stormzy and Little Simz.

Insomnia

Not much is known about his personal life – he didn’t like media attention – but if the lyrics are any indication, he had a restless life. On ‘I Want My Family Back’ from the second album 8PM he calmly told of a difficult childhood that results in loneliness: “I’m on Lonely Street, age forty three.” Faithless’ biggest hit was about his insomnia, which was caused by pain, but ‘Insomnia’ was also a steaming club hit: music to party through the night with.

They are the two sides of Faithless: on the one hand thoughtfulness, where you hear the influence of bands like Massive Attack and Morcheeba, relatively quiet trip hop. On the other hand, there was the music with which they had their greatest successes, and that was when the brakes were released: music for the dance floor and the festival; they played at Glastonbury, Pinkpop, Werchter, and one of the highlights of the set was invariably ‘God is a DJ’. An infectious song that sounds like it could go on forever and meanwhile has the feeling that everything is about to happen. “This is my church, this is where I heal my hurts. For tonight, God is a DJ”. The song is from 1998 – and although they made some strong albums, it is their ultimate statement: on the dance floor you can all become one and dance away the pain, under the inspiring leadership of the DJ.

Faithless called it quits in 2010 – and when a reunion came along, Maxi Jazz wasn’t there. He had founded a guitar band: Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, with songs he couldn’t use in Faithless. He also remained faithful to dance: he provided the vocals for Tiësto’s benefit number ‘dance4life’ and has been on tour with his ‘personal DJ set’ in recent years: he should have visited Tilburg in February, but that concert was canceled due to health reasons.

Football club

For Maxi Jazz, the club was the place where he coped with his pain, and the music was the core of his life. He was also someone who loved cars (not for nothing he named his later band after a type of Jaguar) and also football. For ten years he was deputy director of the London football club Crystal Palace, who will take the field on Monday before the match against Fulham to music by Faithless.