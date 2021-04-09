The ex-president Mauricio Macri He assured that the bankruptcy request of the Argentine Post Office promoted by the Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, is part of a “revenge plan” by the Government against his family.

Through a message on his Twitter account, he demanded that the Civil and Commercial Judge Marta Cirulli, who is carrying out the case against the company that controls the Socma group of the Macri family, reject that request.

“Faced with the outrage against the law of the PTN Zannini, I hope that Judge Cirulli rejects this militant abuse and accepts the 100% payment proposal. Damage to the State and the illicit persecution of my brothers and children, which is their plan of revenge, will be avoided“Macri wrote.

Despite the fact that the Socma group submitted 85% of its creditors agreement with respect to the payment proposal made, the Treasury Attorney in charge of Zannini rejected the offer presented in the framework of the “rescue” process, and thus requested its bankruptcy.

The opinion of the Treasury attorney was presented within the framework of the cramdown (rescue process) ordered by Judge Cirulli. This instance begins when the bankrupt does not reach an agreement with its creditors, then they and interested third parties are given the possibility to make an offer to keep it operational.

Macri maintains that the judicial case regarding the debt of the Argentine Post Office with the State – a nationalized firm in 2003 during the presidency of Néstor Kirchner – responds to a “political persecution” with the sole purpose of advancing on him, his children and extending the bankruptcy to Socma.

On the other hand, Justice maintains other arguments: when Macri was already in the Casa Rosada, the Government and the company reached a payment agreement, according to which the Macri Group had to pay 300 million pesos in 15 years, with a rate 7% interest.

The prosecutor Gabriela Boquín rejected that proposal because she considered it “ruinous, abusive” and whose “irregular acceptance seriously damages the patrimony of the national State”. He said that the debt was 70,000 million pesos.

In the last briefs presented, the company rejected this figure and based on a report from the Receivership that responded to the inquiry from the creditors Transporte Chimiray SRL and Carlos Mariano Moiraghi, and from Correo SA itself, it maintained that by applying the rate mentioned by the Receivership for readjustment, As of February 28, 2021, the debt was 1,011,610,941.75 pesos.

Therefore, Socma made a last offer where category A creditors, -among them the State- “are offered the full payment (100% -one hundred percent) of the verified or declared admissible capital, plus their interests calculated at the contractual rate resulting from the verifying sentence from the filing in bankruptcy and until the date of effective payment “.

The judge asked the opinion of the State, the main creditor of Correo SA, regarding the new offer and it was Carlos Zannini as Treasury Attorney who rejected it through a 17-page letter. “The new offer exposes their bad faith and delaying conduct,” said the head of state attorneys.

