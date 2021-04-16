The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, criticized the new restrictive measures imposed by Alberto Fernández and said that “the prohibition and the agitation of fear it can’t be the only policy Finding”.

Regarding the decisions of the National Executive, he said that “we have seen improvised measures, without dialogue with most of the governors “.

In dialogue with the channel TN assured that the most serious thing is that they are “measures indifferent to everyday reality of each one of the Argentines “.

“It is the indifference of not understanding that on Monday there are many families who do not have someone to leave their children with because their grandparents are locked up because they do not want to be infected because they have not yet given the first or second dose,” he insisted.

In addition, he differentiated that “it is not that those of us who do politics do not understand that the priority is for each Argentine to have a respirator or a bed when they need it.”

“When one faces a crisis of this magnitude what is expected of those who govern comes first calm, tranquility, planning and professionalism“, he defined.

And he pointed, without naming names, to those who occupy executive positions. “I believe that whoever governs today, in any position, can’t afford to get angry“.

Vidal tried to escape from the confrontation between Kirchnerism and Together for Change. “The real rift today it is between politics and the people. “he weighed.

Then he contrasted what is done in the Province of Buenos Aires with what his friend Horacio Rodríguez Larreta does in the face of the pandemic.

“There has to be more testing, in the province of Buenos Aires there is a lack of testing. There must be tracking of people who can potentially be infected. The City does it, it did it with teachers, with people who were returning from trips. There has to be isolation. In all countries of the world restriction is not the only policy“he insisted.

He maintained, before the suspension of classes, that “at school there is no source of contagion“.

And he quoted: “Studies of the City, the national Ministry of Education say it, other ministers of education and many other countries say it. Perhaps, if the situation becomes even more serious, it is a measure that must be considered: the last In the chain of measures to be taken considering the restrictions, school is the last, not the first“, he opined.

“JxC supported Kicillof when he needed it”

Regarding his successor in the Province, Axel Kicillof, he said that he did not contact her again.

“We had some exchanges last year for laws that he needed and that we accompanied him in everything that the provincial government asked for throughout the pandemic. Every law that the government of the Province needed, Together for Change supported it. I am always available to help, for me it is not imaginable that politics gets involved in this, “he concluded.

DS