Former deputy Margarita Stolbizer criticized Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Thursday by saying that she “does not want a pardon” from Justice, but rather “pretend they ask for forgiveness”.

For Stolbizer, Fernández wants neither pardon nor amnesty: “She does not want either of the two things. She is a woman seeking a claim. She thinks she is one step above the Argentines. She does not want the pardon because she does not want to be forgiven, she pretends that they ask for forgiveness, “he said.

Speaking to Todo Noticias, the former GEN deputy said that “within the conditions that the candidacy of Alberto Fernández had for the presidency came the issue of Justice.”

“The conversation cannot have not taken that as one of the central points that they set in that agreement. They were coupled from the beginning and the President demonstrated it every time he had to speak publicly,” he said.

For Stolbizer, “Kirchnerism had in its previous government a strategy aimed at enrichment” and in this administration “Kirchnerism’s strategy is to achieve impunity for the crimes they committed”.

In turn, he warned that the recent statements by Kirchner figures asking for pardon or amnesty are “a noise” to “put the focus in one place and remove it from the other”, which is the economy.

“This year’s budget indicates that the adjustment is going to be much deeper than what we have been seeing with retirees,” he argued.

According to Stolbizer, Justice “needs reforms, but reforms that streamline procedures, not delay them.”

“Today we have a president in a condition of notable fragility and it is not precisely because of the noise of the opposition, it has to do with his own mistakes, the very bad management of health, education and the economy in times of pandemic, but above all because the internal fire, “he added.

Your place on the electoral map

Margarita Stolbizer said that “always” was “in the middle avenue” in electoral terms but recognized that this led to “failure.” “Every time I tried, it was aligned with sectors of Peronism, and today those sectors are within the Government,” he said.

“I have conversations with many leaders, I have never stopped talking. But I have enormous concern for the country, and it has to do with the opposition. As long as the discussion is about who is to blame, we are not going anywhere”, he questioned.

Along these lines, he stated: “I am not so concerned about seeing how a list is integrated, I am concerned to know if in 2023 it will see an alternative that can govern looking back.”