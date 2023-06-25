How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: EFE/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

For the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas MaduroVladimir Putin is a “hero” for preventing “a civil war” on Russian territory. This statement was given this Saturday (24) at an event commemorating the Day of the Bolivarian Army, after the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered the retreat of the troops, who were already about 200 kilometers from Moscow.

In reiterating Caracas’ solidarity with the Russian leader, Maduro said that Putin “faced an attempt at civil war and a serious episode of betrayal”, but “the Russian leader emerged victorious and brought peace to Russia”. Finally, Maduro completed, reinforcing that he will give all the necessary support to “President Vladimir Putin, a true brother of Venezuela”.

Earlier, before the agreement for the withdrawal of the Wagner group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela had issued a statement in which it “vehemently condemned” both the militia and its leader “for having tried to promote an armed rebellion through terrorists”.

Another Cuban dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, also took a stand in Putin’s favor, saying that both the government and the people of the Caribbean country expressed their solidarity with the Russian leader “in the face of the frustrated attempt at an armed rebellion”. “We are fully convinced that unity and constitutional order must prevail,” added Bermudez.