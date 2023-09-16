The French president, Emmanuel Macron, denounced that the French ambassador in Niger was taken “hostage” by the military coup plotters of that country and that he cannot leave the embassy, ​​where, according to Macron, food is not allowed to enter either.

The French ambassador in Niger was taken “hostage” by the military who took power in the West African nation and only ate “military rations,” according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members who are literally taken hostage in the French embassy, ​​and the delivery of food is prevented. They are eating military rations,” Macron declared during a visit to Burgundy.

The military who took over the Government led by Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador at the end of August, but Paris refused to comply with the ultimatum that demanded his departure.

French ambassador Sylvain Itté “no longer has the possibility of leaving, he is persona non grata,” insisted Emmanuel Macron. Regarding the possibility of repatriation, Macron reiterated: “I will do what we agree with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day.”

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, assured in an interview with the LCI news channel that, despite his situation, the ambassador “is working” in a task “that is very useful to us because of his contacts and his team.”

Supporters of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) of Niger attend the concert in support of the army in front of the Niger-French air base in Niamey, on September 10, 2023. © AFP

Welcome to artists from the Sahel

The official said that the diplomat will continue in Niger “as long as we want him to do so. It is a decision that corresponds to the president. We have no reason to obey the coup authorities.”

France continues to consider Mohamed Bazoum the legitimate head of state of Niger. Bazoum is detained by the junta, sanctioned by West African and regional powers.

The military in Niger has revoked military cooperation agreements with France and is calling for a “rapid departure” of the approximately 1,500 French soldiers present in the country.

On the other hand, Macron confirmed that France “will continue to welcome, obviously”, artists from the Sahel, although he admitted that for Nigerien artists who do not yet have their visa, the situation seems complicated because access to French consular services is paralyzed.

Macron said that “it is false” that events by artists or intellectuals from Burkina Faso, Mali or Niger are going to be canceled in France. “France’s vocation is to welcome artists and intellectuals and precisely so that they can shine with total freedom,” he highlighted.

French official released

France announced, on Thursday, September 14, the release of Frenchman Stéphane Jullien, counselor for French citizens abroad, detained by Nigerien security forces on September 8. On September 12, Paris had demanded his “immediate release.”

With EFE, Reuters and AFP