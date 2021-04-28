To be the protagonists of a dramatic film, full of sadness, facing a bleak winter. That’s what having anorexia and bulimia is all about. The scenes are strong: stir the food on the plate without eating a bite, measure the waist until it becomes very small, do compulsive sit-ups, vomit to empty. And with tenacity, strength and control, hold prolonged fasts and hungry. Much, until it becomes nothing. Or try.

From the thirteenth century writings of Saint Clare of Assisi or Saint Catherine of Siena – which describe excessive fasting, self-flagellation, and blood – to recently published books, eating disorders are difficult subjects but need to be read and written about.

Scenes abound about the own experience of hunger, the control of the body, the relationship with the emptiness, the abandonment and the relationships that recreate the lack over and over again. What is the experience of those who suffered from these diseases? Being the protagonists of this movie is not easy, it is painful.

Luciana Cáncer, writer. Photo personal archive of Luciana Cáncer

“Anorexia is the only thing for which I have my own words,” says Argentine accountant and writer Luciana Cáncer in her first novel, A saved place for something, which starts the collection “Close to the truth”.

-What is your truth?

-I am a person who is well and who lives with a taboo disease, which is not admitted, which is not legitimized. I want more and better talk about anorexia. There is little talk or from a reduced focus, and not from the point of view of the human being living with it. It is not just the tyranny of the body.

With almost 300 pages, the book takes place between Lobos and Buenos Aires, and narrates in the first person – crudely but far from the morbidity – the decision of Cancer of stop eating.

How control takes over his gaze and his mouth, calming the anguish and accelerating the anorexia. The writer, with a sweet halo that flies over pain and with great literary skill, details the phrases she recognizes as triggers: “If you keep eating like this you will get fat” or “Look, Luci, what you have here are fat veins”.

Also your obsession with diets; the accumulation of sweets bought in secret; lock yourself in the room to breathe in the smell of a chocolate; eat a grain of rice without chewing for lunch; the binges, laxatives, the devastating routine of weighing yourself two or three times a day, the intense cold and the lack of menstruation, among others. “The book talks about those of us who are broken. And we’re all a little bit broken We all have a point that destroys us.

“The lack of love made me need it. Instead of multiplying what I had, I did it from lack, ”says Cancer. And in the center of the scene, abandonment. For example, his father’s. Luciana perceives that she has a nullified half and keeps her last name as a way of clinging to a ghostly presence. “‘This is the only thing I have of him’. In the symbolic it remained, it did not leave ”, he says.

Also remember the death of his grandmother, whom the author considers her “safe place in the world”, whose absence digs a deep hole, like the one she measures and feels between the bones of her hip.

Or your relationship with Rodrigo, intermittent, almost twenty years old, which the writer defines as a machine for projecting voids, “very hard, so difficult and painful, from so much mutual damage. All I did was keep being alone ”. The love story ends when both disappear from the other’s painting, without abandonment.

Goddess Anne

“’Ana’, that’s what the anorexic to her goddess, and in a few weeks Anne became the object of my devotion. It can be said that I had two obsessive loves: Alejo and Ana ”, writes Cielo Latini in Abzurdah, the book in which he tells his own story.

A hyper-demanding adolescent – and guided by upholding the family mandate to be “special” and “perfect” – stops eating, little by little, after a fight with her parents. At the age of fourteen, she meets Alejo, a man nine years older than her, manipulative, seductive, who appears and disappears at will on the Internet. A relationship of total dependency.

And they begin vomiting, which will then give way to anorexia and the creation of the blog -which is no longer online- mecomoami, the first pro Ana website in Spanish. “Tear was born, an anorexic guru who tried not to drown in his misery and preached to the world that anorexia was not an eating disorder, but a lifestyle,” he says in the book, waking up the controversy.

Abzurdah, a promotional poster.

Since its first publication in 2006, Abzurdah It is a best seller: it has sold almost 60,000 copies. The details, the chats and the scenes are disturbing, raw, to the bone. So much so that in 2015 the homonymous film was released, starring Eugenia “China” Suárez and Esteban Lamothe, and a poster – used as a cover in the reissue of the book – shows the protagonist’s mouth. That mouth with which she eats herself, he eats inside and his gaze, as a spectator of his own memories.

Luciana and a voice

An afternoon, Luciana Cancer she runs into an angelic voice that draws her from the TV screen. The biopic from Karen carpenter, the singer of the duo “The Carpenters”, leaves her stunned. “I saw myself from the outside, as a spectator who attends a terrifying scene,” says Cancer.

A woman who starves herself and falls obsessively in love with a man and the more she fights with the man, the more she cancels the meal. Cancer begins to name his disease with a word that he had not heard: anorexy. And even knowing that her behaviors could kill her, “I couldn’t stop, I didn’t want to”.

Karen Carpenter. Deep pain consumed the singer.

In 2010, journalist Randy L. Schmidt published Little girl blue: the life of Karen Carpenter (something like “Little sad girl: the life of Karen Carpenter”), a biography of the female voice of the successful musical group, which is available only in English and by Amazon.

In the book, Karen is the protagonist of her own dramatic film in which he weighed 41 kilos, I take 90 purging tablets per day, he entered New York and reached the extreme: death. The journalist assures that the anorexia nervosa suffered by the singer was due to her emotional frustrations, leaving her body as the only space to control.

The French writer Delphine De Vigan He is also going through his own hospitalization in a Parisian clinic, but we will know that as the years go by. In 2001, he published a book entitled Days without hunger, signed by Lou Delvig, the pseudonym behind which he hides From Vigan.

Delphine de Vigan. The French writer also went through anorexia. AFP photo

In that novel, Laure, the main character, decides to go into hospital after finding herself in a critical situation, after being contacted by Dr. Brunel about her eating disorders.

“One morning he noticed that the cold had reached the extremities of his limbs, his nails, his hair. He dialed the hospital number and asked to be contacted. Death throbbed in his belly, he could touch her“, describes the author in the book. She survives thanks to the doctor, the doctors and the probe.

Twelve years later, the French writer returns to edit -this time, also in Spanish- Days without hunger. Now he assumes himself as the protagonist of that strong story and places his name on the cover of the book.

“Is there a stomach hunger that is not an indication of a general hunger?” Amelie Nothomb asks in her book Biography of Hunger, in which he tells that he suffered anorexy for two years and that weighed 32 kilos with a meter seventy of height, turned into a “skeleton with a hypertrophied belly”.

You recognize that you have “an absolute appetite”, a wish never fulfilled, which seems to have no end. Today, voracity is transferred to the hunger for languages, books, alcohol, chocolate, the hunger for beauty and discoveries.

In the book, Nothomb She admits that one day she decided to shut up the hateful voice that was screaming in her head, go to the refrigerator and eat and cry for disobeying her. And he acknowledges that his sister was a great help. “Where there is nothing, I implore that there is something,” he confesses Nothomb.

How to get out

“A daughter does not get sick, a family gets sick,” he says. Cancer on A saved place for something and adds that suffering belongs to everyone and that, faced with symptoms, problems are exposed.

After years of having the soul turned off, Cancer fill in those gaps with words about your illness and apply the writing filter to create a work of art with pain. When my mother sees it, she thinks “how did you suffer”, Cancer tells Clarion. But Cancer goes further: “the book talks about those of us who are broken. And we’re all a little bit broken We all have a point that self-destructs us. ”, He assures.

How to try to get out? The author recognizes that it is difficult to ask for help and for the environment, too. “I had a psychologist who knew how to help me. He challenged me all the time. I shook the mattress of self-pity that I settled on, but I did it kindly, carefully. He didn’t show mercy, he pushed me forward. It made me laugh because I knew that I needed to train laughter as a starting point to untangle so much sadness, “he says. Cancer in the book.

And it also recognizes the importance of affections: his nephews as a projection of the future, his family and his friends. On Abzurdah, Latini decides to help herself to be happy and calls her social work to request an interview with a psychologist. Nestor. That is the name of your “savior”, whom he will adore forever, he expresses in the book.

“Pain stimulates the imagination,” says Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han in The palliative society, and picks up an idea of Nietzsche: art as salvation, a magic that makes the unbearable and horrible of existence disappear.

Books on Eating Disorders they rebuild bodies with words, as it is a place of redemption. Latini he confesses that he writes “as a therapeutic method”; Cancer understands that he writes to say something he cannot and asks: that they love her the same.

Recovery is a long process in which you have to “run alongside that monster that ate your life, personality and everything. Recover the spaces that he had taken, which were all of them ”, he says Cancer and describes himself as “a person who works, who has friends, who is happy, who has a beautiful family, who travels and who has anorexia.”

She also points out that she doesn’t want to be seen as “the poor thing.” “I did not want to make a count of my faults but a novel that was beautiful to read,” he says.

The image fades to black and a different movie begins.

Fragment of A saved place for something

When I was six years old I slept with a muscular turquoise that reached down to my feet. Above me, I was fastening a thick elastic belt, very tight, which closed with a silver buckle and gave me the chills when it touched my skin. I needed to feel the edge of my waist, catch it in a specific circumference, contain it. Limit it even when he slept.

To the wardrobe he added some wooden clogs from when mother was single and that is how she went out to the streets. He was walking noisily all over the block. She stumbled past, concentrated, trying to balance on the tiles. I thought that if I waited for Dad on the sidewalk, it would take less time to come back.

PK