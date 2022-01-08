Closer and closer to its end. The Mexican program Por amor y por oro is a few days away from reaching its last chapter after everything that happened with the 16 participants who stepped on the set of said production. They arrived with the illusion of finding the love of their lives and taking the juicy prize, after going through several challenges two by two on a tropical island away from everything.

In this note we are going to learn a little more about the four couples who have survived everything, either -as the name of the reality show says- for true love or money. The second possibility is not a crazy idea at all, since we are talking about receiving $ 200,000, amount that will be distributed between the two contestants who are the most voted by the audience.

The night of next Monday, January 10, will be full of surprises, such as the participation of the salsa star Marc Anthony, who will make everyone dance to the best of his music. The number of artists was cut in half to enter this long-awaited final.

Voting for the favorite couple can be done from the Telemundo website (Telemundo.com/poramoropordinero). Couples fans will be able to vote up to five times in a row for their favorites.

The four finalist couples

José Luis Verdugo and Oana Chelaru: He is a Mexican martial arts athlete who became a United Wrestling Coalition (UWC) world champion. He is 36 years old and studied industrial engineering. She is a model from Romania who has lived in Spain, Mexico and Ecuador. He has ventured into the world of music as a singer and has his video clips on streaming platforms.

Lewis Mendoza and Jennifher Danielle: Same country of origin and age. The Dominican couple has had great chemistry since they entered the program, either because they are compatriots and because they are both 29 years old. He’s a coach, conducts one-on-one classes in Boston, and has a very genuine personality. She is a model who lives in New York and is dedicated to working on social projects that contribute to society.

Sahit Sosa and Noribaida Infante: He is a Mexican actor who currently resides in the United States. For all that has been shown in the competition, it is seen that he is a very good athlete. She is originally from Puerto Rico, but also resides in the United States and has dedicated herself to the world of modeling.

Rubén Díaz and Dina Muñoz: He is a model who lives in Miami, but was born in Spain. Recently he has started to venture into the world of reality shows. She is a physical trainer who also lives in the United States, but is originally from Ecuador. She is a fitness girl who is dedicated to advertising products in her field.

Who were the last eliminated in For love or money?

Of the 16 people who participated in the reality show forming 8 couples, only 5 remained, who were competing to be crowned as the best strategists or in love with the reality show For love or for money. Within those last pairs were Maricielo and Anthony.

They were the last to leave the competition, but not by the choice of the public, but by the decision of their own teammates, who gave them the highest vote. Among those contestants was the Peruvian Maricielo Gamarra, who became known for venturing into professional modeling and representing the nation in some beauty pageants.

When will the final of For love or for money be?

As we mentioned above lines, The last chapter of the Mexican program will be this Monday, December 10 at 7:00 pm (Peruvian and Mexican time). On this date, the winner of this season will be named, which will close its broadcast with the presence of the salsa singer Marc Anthony.

Where to see the final of For love or for money?

The final of For love or for money will be broadcast on its original channel Telemundo and the website. The channel of said production company changes according to the country from where it is observed and the company with which they have a contract for their television line.