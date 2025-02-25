It seemed almost impossible, but Tívoli Worldthe iconic attraction park of Benalmádena, will open its doors again (about 2028). The almost five years of struggle in which the workers of their own have organized to maintain protected facilities and in the best possible state, have resulted in a Public Agreement-Historical Private that unlocks the complex situation of the enclosure and gives a green light to a Hotel and Leisure Megaproject.

Specifically, Benalmádena City Council and the Tremón real estate group They have formalized an agreement to relaunch the park with an investment close to 100 million euros, associating it with new commercial and hotel developments.

The revitalization project includes the REchabilitation of emblematic attractions of the park, the expansion with a thousand additional square meters and the construction of a hotel and a shopping center in their immediately. New cultural and leisure spaces will also be created, consolidating Tivoli as a tourist reference on the Costa del Sol.

Although for workers the priority is clear: “lor first what has to be is the open parkbefore any other development, “Andalucía tells Elecista Antonio TallónCCOO legal coordinator of the Tivoli World staff.

For love of the park

The heart of this story is the workers of the Tivoli, who have maintained the park in operational conditions without receiving salary from the closure in 2020. During this time, a group of volunteer employees He has been in charge of preserving the facilities and avoiding their deterioration, thus maintaining the intangible heritage of the park alive, to which the Malaga and Andalusian society keeps a special affection.

The template representative explains that workers have acted “For the love of the park and so that it would not go down”highlighting that many of them “were not fired, but they didn’t charge, and were forced to go to not lose their labor rights.” This effort has been key to preserving the cultural legacy of the Tivoli, a Emblem of the Costa del Sol since its inauguration in 1972.

The signed agreement includes the commitment to re -recruit the old employees and compensation for the years of maintenance without remuneration. “We want to see how these hiring are scheduled and that there is a right recognition of these years”says Tallón, who also highlights the need for surveillance on compliance with the agreement.

An emblem of the Costa del Sol

The Tívoli World was opened in 1972 by businessman Bent Olsen as the Malaga’s first amusement park And it was consolidated as one of the tourist icons on the Costa del Sol. During its golden years, Tívoli welcomed international figures as Anthony Perkins and Jaime de Morabecoming the scene of shows and concerts that marked an era in Andalusian tourism. Even the actor Antonio Banderasafter knowing the news, he has held the agreement on social networks, highlighting the importance of Tivoli as a cultural and emotional heritage of several generations.

The park went through several hands until in 2007 it was acquired by the Tremón group, coinciding with the financial crisis of 2008. Despite its attempts to make space to make space through hotel and commercial developments, The park closed in 2020entering into the bankruptcy and plunging their employees into a situation of uncertainty and legal struggle.

Reward for effort

For Tivoli workers, this agreement represents much more than the end of a five -year struggle, is the reward for the effort to have maintained the park without receiving salary and the satisfaction of re -giving life to one of the emblems of the coast Del Sol. “The effort was worth it, But we will continue vigilant so that everything is fulfilled“, warns Tallón explaining that they will meet again this week in assembly.