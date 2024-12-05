For less than 30 euros and up to 100: ideas to give (and get it right) with a ‘runner’

With the arrival of Christmas, we may wonder: what to give to that friend or family member who is passionate about Running? Although shoes may seem like an obvious choice, this is a purchase that runners usually prefer to make themselves, since choosing the right model depends on very specific factors such as the footprint, the type of terrain and its physical characteristics. But fortunately, there are many other gifts that can surprise and be useful to any running fan.

Gifts under 30 euros

Technical running socks are an affordable and very practical option that are hard to go wrong with. They are designed to prevent blisters, reduce friction and provide more support in areas of the foot such as the plantar arch. These socks are also made with moisture-managing materials, keeping your feet dry during workouts. A good pair of socks can make a run more comfortable.

Another idea in this price range is a storage belt or a cell phone bracelet. These accessories allow us to carry the phone with us during training, whether to listen to music or use effort measurement applications. In addition, the belts allow you to carry other small objects such as keys or energy gels comfortably and without discomfort. It is important to choose adjustable and sweat-resistant models.

Gifts between 30 and 100 euros

In this price range, gifts can be a little more sophisticated. An accessory highly valued by runners is a headlamp or lights combined with reflectors that can be adjusted to the waist. These devices are suitable for those who prefer to go for a run at night or in the morning before dawn. They improve visibility and, above all, safety in traffic or on less illuminated roads.

Another popular option is thermal shirts or lightweight windbreakers, especially useful during the winter months. These garments are designed to maintain adequate body temperature without affecting mobility. A quality thermal t-shirt can be used for both outdoor training and everyday activities, making it a very practical gift.

Gifts of more than 100 euros

If you want to go for a more expensive gift, smart sports watches or heart rate monitors are a good choice. These devices measure heart rate, distance traveled, pace, and many other measures of a runner’s performance. Although the most advanced models can greatly exceed 300 euros, there are options from recognized brands such as Garmin, Polar or Xiaomi in the range of 100 to 150 euros with an excellent quality-price ratio.

On the other hand, percussion muscle massage guns are gifts that will make happy those who train hard and want to improve their recovery after races or intense workouts. These devices help relieve muscle tension, improve circulation and reduce the risk of injury.





Why Not Give Running Shoes (And How to Give Them Anyway)

Although shoes are the most important part of any equipment runner, Choosing the right pair is a very personal task, and one that has technical implications. Factors such as the type of stride (pronator, supinator or neutral), the distance run, the terrain (asphalt, track or trail) and the morphology of the foot come into play here. Also, why not mention it, there is personal taste for design and color, things that greatly influence the decision. Giving the wrong model can not only be uncomfortable for the runner, but could even increase the risk of injury, something we don’t want to be responsible for.

Therefore, if you decide to opt for this gift, a good alternative is to offer a gift card from a specialized store, allowing the gift recipient to choose the perfect model for their needs. Another safe way to get closer to your preferences is to discreetly ask about your current model and what aspects you like or would like to improve.

A related option, which is not exactly sneakers, is to offer as a gift a footprint analysis test and personalized insoles from one of the companies that manufacture them to measure. The analysis allows us to identify how they distribute weight and how their feet impact the ground during the race. With these data, possible imbalances are detected.

Based on the footprint analysis, personalized insoles are manufactured that, according to the specific needs of the runner, offer additional support in the areas of the sole that need it, improve posture and optimize the stepping technique. This in turn reduces muscle and joint overload, especially during prolonged training.

Make Christmas gifts to runners It doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. If we have a running person in our life who we want to surprise, we can opt for neutral gifts, such as clothing or technological devices. When the relationship is close and we know their habits and preferences very well (for example, if we ourselves are runners and we go running with the person in question frequently) we have the opportunity to offer them something more personalized such as shoes or insoles.