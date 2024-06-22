Real Madrid continues with the assembly of the squad for next year, the club, which has already been the best in the world last season, has assured the arrivals of Endrick and Mbappé, now, the management is working on strengthening the area low, as we have informed you, there are open negotiations for the transfer of Alphonso Davies and in addition to the Canadian side, the alternative of Leny Yoro is on the table, who has declared his fidelity to a future within the white team.
Sources confirm that the 18-year-old central defender, considered along with Cubarsí to be the most promising on the planet, has communicated to those around him that he will not accept any other offer other than from Real Madrid, given the strong interest shown by Liverpool and PSG for his signing right now. The defender’s position is such that he has no problem staying with Lille for another year and arriving as a free agent in 2025 at the White House.
In Madrid it is clear that they are going to lose Nacho and that opens a gap in the squad that the sports area wants to give to the French defender, however, there is no opening to pay the 60 million euros that the Lille team demands this summer , since the merengue board considers that it is an inflated figure, since it is a youth, with less than a year of contract and who also wants to leave. If the French team lowers its claims, Real Madrid will make formal moves for Yoro.
