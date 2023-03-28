“A firm commitment and a clear commitment to the countries of Ibero-America, through greater and better investment that increases our growth potential and generates quality jobs.” In this way, the businessmen led by the organizations of the Ibero-American Business Council, CEIB, closed the XIV Ibero-American Business Meeting held in the Dominican Republic recently.

Act of the official program of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, organized jointly with the Ibero-American General Secretary, SEGIB, is, without a doubt, the great business event in the region and a clear example of dialogue and collaboration real public-private It has established itself as a true meeting point for our productive ecosystem and the best scenario for the business reality of Latin America.

At the Santo Domingo event, not only was the number of attendees exceeded, with more than 1,500 participants and 100 panelists, but it also represented a milestone in the dialogue and contributions of the business sector by signing, the members of CEIB, what we have called commitment to investment, a clear statement of intent.

In a complex historical context, with enormous challenges and also opportunities, for Ibero-America to achieve true sustainable development, it is essential to return to the path of economic growth. In this, private investment plays a fundamental role. The CEIB manifesto includes “a clear message about the role of companies in our societies and in our region, this great Ibero-America of all: without private initiative there is no development. Entrepreneurs are not the problem, but the solution”.

Before the heads of state who participated in the Business Meeting Discussion, which represents the closure of the business program and the beginning of the political summit, the businessmen opted for a new social pact, which promotes public-private alliances and commits all stakeholders with sustainable development, seeking to resume growth without leaving anyone behind.

The text of the manifesto calls for and promotes the defense of property rights and business freedom, key instruments to reduce transaction costs, improve the allocation of resources and stimulate innovation. They take on the challenge of the digital transformation of our region, promoting the improvement of our productivity and competitiveness, overcoming gaps and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

A clear and resounding commitment to invest in the development of human capital. And a call to keep in mind and as a priority the challenges in terms of infrastructure, showing their willingness to collaborate in large projects that integrate and connect Latin America.

Along with this, the recognition of the existence of significant gender gaps that condition the present and future of our societies before which they assume “the commitment to promote a greater integration of women in the business environment, avoiding all forms of arbitrary discrimination ”.

They advocate promoting transparency and public and private ethics “to encourage investment and improve the perception of trust in our societies and commit to” investing in companies and projects that generate a triple positive impact -economic, social and environmental- encouraging caring for the environment, social inclusion and the energy transition”.

We must recover the attractiveness of our region as a destination for global investment. To this end, we must work for free enterprise and economic freedom, two fundamental factors to boost the economic development of our region. In the same way, defend the implementation of adequate and stable regulatory frameworks, which harmoniously facilitate the legitimate aspirations and desires of the different interest groups of our societies, avoiding absences or excesses. Public and private alliances are an ideal tool in search of prosperity.

In the Port of Sans Souci, and in a space created expressly for the Business Meeting, the experts addressed, among other issues, business innovation as a pillar for economic development; sustainability, climate action, social commitment and new financing models; the economic perspectives of Latin America; gender equality as a transforming engine of the new transitions; infrastructure, energy and ecological transition; connectivity and digital transformation as the basis for productive and sustainable innovation; and tourism in the region, as the great lever for recovery.

A unique opportunity to strengthen ties and persevere in our desire to build more companies and more region together. We are motivated by the commitment to reinforce the commitment to the values ​​of free enterprise, dialogue, freedoms, security and a favorable climate for investment. These days we have once again spoken with a single voice of democracy; multilateralism; Strategic Alliances; Regional integration; legal and political security; competitiveness, management, retention and recycling of talent, innovation: digitization; or sustainability. These principles are our reason for being, and these days in Santo Domingo have served to reflect on them and involve the Heads of State and Government of the entire region in their significance.

One of the highlights throughout these days has been the celebration of the XXXI Meeting of Presidents of Ibero-American Business Organizations, with the participation of the leaders of the member leadership of the International Organization of Employers, OIE that make up CEIB. An appointment that has been held for more than 30 years, even before the existence of the Ibero-American Summits.

Young entrepreneurs have also had their own space when celebrating the XII edition of the Ibero-American Congress of Young Entrepreneurs, their great annual event organized by FIJE (Ibero-American Federation of Young Entrepreneurs), one of the best collaborators of SEGIB and CEIB in all their initiatives. They focused their work on the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship, committing to education and training adapted to the labor market, and the need to value talent and, above all, retain and recycle it for future generations.

The next appointment is in 2024 in Ecuador, at a Summit where Ibero-American businessmen will once again be present in an active and committed way.

daffodil married He is permanent secretary of the Ibero-American Business Council (CEIB) and CEOE CEO of Internacional.