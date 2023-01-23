Last Generation, new action against fossil fuel subsidies

We have dealt several times with “Last generation” the group of eco-smearers who are particularly devastating Italy. In fact, after having defaced famous works of art and caused traffic jams resulting in angry motorists who could not get to work, they have also defaced the seat of the Senate. Yesterday one new action against fossil fuel subsidies and so Sunday morning at 8 the eco-smearers showed up in front of the branch office of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to Florence smearing the facade of the building with red and yellow paint. The fact that they act at 8 in the morning on Sunday says a lot about the fact that they don’t need to rest maybe because they have nothing to do and as for the yellow – red color chosen for the paint, it’s usually pink, maybe it’s a tribute to Mourinho’s Rome.

Last Generation, media battle with Greta Thunberg

The group that would take money from an American organization made up of bored radical-chic rich people has engaged in a media battle with Greta Thunbergwe talked about it here

In fact, after a long time Greta, more sullen than ever, started provoking the police again who last week took her away to Germany. Her group from “Fridays for Future” thus decided to react to the media offensive by Last generation. The fruit of this silly duel to grab the leadership of these movements is being paid, as usual, by the citizens. Moreover, these violent demonstrations are provoking – according to polls – a more than predictable adverse reaction from world public opinion which is associating these extreme forms that only cause inconvenience and nuisance to the just ecological battle.

Last generation? We need special laws

At this point it obviously is beyond the right to demonstrate peacefully. Here it is about soiling of public goods, interruption of public services and more, and the state’s reaction so far has been too mild. It was decided to proceed in a decisive criminal manner only after the Senate was soiled, provoking the reaction of citizens who believe they are not protected, for example when traffic is blocked. The populist discourse that is made is that if you touch the Senate, the reaction is triggered otherwise who cares.

But perhaps as with rave parties, the time has come to decisively intervene with ad hoc laws to stem a phenomenon that is becoming unmanageable.

Minister Piantedosi has given a great sign of change making citizens regain confidence in justice and democratic institutions. The arrest of super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro sent his popularity skyrocketing: it would be nice if he intervened, together with the government, to deal specifically with the latest generation and give a strong signal to the eco-smearers and the Italian people: the law must not and cannot be violated with impunity. Otherwise, any citizen could defile the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance because not happy with paying taxes and if the law is “the same for everyone” – as the ancient mantra says – then it is necessary to be consequential.

