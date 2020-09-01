This is called embarrassing one’s camp. In an interview with Figaro, this Tuesday, Christian Estrosi said he was in favor of ” make an agreement with Macron to be the common (right-wing) presidential candidate“. The mayor “The Republicans” of Nice warns his party, in the midst of a debate on the candidate who will represent them in 2022, against a ” testimonial application“.

“On the right, we have known candidates who imposed themselves naturally, such as Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, even Édouard Balladur, but, today, there are none”, continues the former Minister of Industry. An echo of the words of the head of LR, Christian Jacob, who said he hoped that a candidate would stand out without having to organize a primary.

No more providential Gaullian figures

Not sure that Estrosi’s colleagues, François Baroin and Bruno Retailleau, both presidential aspirants, just like the region presidents Xavier Bertrand and Valérie Pécresse, formerly included in LR and probable candidates, appreciate this exit.

It illustrates the great difficulties of a party accustomed to Gaullian providential figures, now weakened and forced to make a choice between several candidates who do not weigh that much in the political landscape. The question of a possible primary – open or closed – stirred the debates during a political meeting of LR, Saturday, August 29, in La Baule. The party remains traumatized by the fratricidal war between the Fillon and Sarkozy clans during the 2016 primary.

Tacit non-aggression pact

It also demonstrates the profitable strategy of Emmanuel Macron who knew, from the Europeans, siphon off the ideas and the electorate of the traditional right. This proximity between Christian Estrosi and the Head of State is not new: in the Nice municipal elections, the Republic on the move was careful not to invest a candidate against the outgoing mayor, in a sort of non-pact. tacit aggression guaranteeing him a comfortable re-election.

A rapprochement with LaREM that does not taste the secretary general of the Republicans, Aurélien Pradié. “The position of Christian Estrosi despairs me of this political era , he reacted violently. A few decades ago, the honor of politics was to defend your convictions, it was to be faithful to the values ​​in which we believed, today the honor of politics, it would be to sell oneself to the more bidding, I find it totally miserable.“

One condition: a more right-handed inflection

always inLe Figaro, the interested party defends himself with a “renunciationTo his camp and conditions his support for a slightly more right-wing shift from the President of the Republic, in particular on security issues. For the mayor of Nice, Macron must “establish authority and order, reform juvenile justice, give additional powers to the municipal police“. This is good: the Ministry of the Interior continues to renew its full support for the police, swimming in full delirium on“The wildness”and is preparing to rekindle the embers of the debate on national identity with its “law on separatism”. If he were to join LaREM, Christian Estrosi should not be disoriented.