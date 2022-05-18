Argentine lawyer Julieta Estefanía Bonanno was sentenced in a court in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “doubly aggravated homicide” against Rodrigo Alezander Naged Ramirez, alleged drug trafficker, and his son John Naged Aguilar in 2018.

Bonanno was the lawyer for Naged Ramirez, who was charged with the crime of attempted drug trafficking for 1,375 kilos of cocaine.

Naged Ramirez suffered a medical altercation that suspended his process and allowed him to return to his apartment located in Argentina. While there, his son traveled from Colombia to take care of him.

As recovered by the Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation that was carried out in 2018, Bonanno arrived at the victims’ apartment with another man who has not yet been identified and the hitman shot them with a weapon, causing their death.

The lawyer Julieta Estefanía Bonanno has already arrived at the Federal Court of Campana where she will be investigated for having collaborated to carry out the double crime of Belgrano pic.twitter.com/Qq7NFOOveG — Gabriel Di Nicola (@gdnicola) June 8, 2018

“Bonanno and the man doctored the crime scene to simulate that something other than a homicide had occurred”, indicated the Prosecutor’s Office in an official statement. While his accomplice escaped, Bonanno contacted the Argentine emergency line to report the injuries and also pretended to have been a victim of the events.

After an investigation into what happened, the Prosecutor’s Office determined by recovering data from a mobile phone that Bonanno would have received instructions from a person with the alias of ‘La Tía’ to kill the Naged and to other people involved in the case.

Apparently, this would not have been the first assassination attempt, since it was also possible to determine that on two more dates, May 12 and 14 of the same year, there were homicide attempts.

The life sentence was given this Tuesday, May 18, for the crime of “doubly aggravated homicide for having been committed with treachery and through the use of a firearm,” according to the verdict of the Oral Court of Buenos Aires.

