The residence of the President of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Nasser Al Khelaifiwas the subject of a judicial search in the last hours in the framework of the investigation opened on the basis of a complaint from a lobbyist who considers him responsible for his detention for several months in Qatarand that denounces torture and kidnapping.

The information site ‘Mediapart’ was the one that revealed this record, which occurred when Al Khelaïfi was scheduled to appear before the press to present the new coach of the psgthe Spanish Luis Enrique, who had to be delayed for several hours.

In fact, The investigators and the investigating judge went to wait for the president of the club in the French capital upon his arrival by plane to obtain his approval for this procedure.

A spokesman of his quoted by ‘France Info’ stressed that the Qatari football leader cooperated with the authorities “as has happened since day one” and insisted that “Nasser Al Khelaïfi is a victim in this matter”.

The delicate complaint against Al Khelaifi

At the origin of everything is the complaint by Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a Franco-Algerian businessman who settled in Doha in June 2019 hired by the Qatari Human Rights Committee as a consultant.

He maintains that the following year He was kidnapped for six months in a secret prison, where he was interrogated about allegedly compromising documents for the head of the psg.

Finally, he was authorized to leave the country at the end of 2020, but only after signing a protocol that forced him to keep what happened a secret and not to disclose those documents.

Last week, the French investigating judge directed the search of the offices of the former Minister of Justice and mayoress of the VII district of Paris, the conservative Rachida Dati, as well as those of the lawyers Olivier Pardo and Francis Szpiner for their possible involvement in the plot. .

According to Benabderrahmane, the former minister acted as an intermediary for him to sign this confidentiality agreement favorable to the interests of Qatar under pressure. Al Khelaïfi’s lawyers had announced in April that they intended to file a defamation lawsuit against the lobbyist.

