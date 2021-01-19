“We will sustain the current restriction measures in the 135 districts to consolidate the drop in the number of cases “said this Tuesday Governor Axel Kicillof who nonetheless called” to celebrate because the sacrifice ended in success”.

He said it at the end of a meeting he held during the afternoon with a score of mayors, most of the Buenos Aires coastal area, in a tourist complex located in the Monte Hermoso resort, in the southwestern province.

In that meeting of about two hours, the provincial Health Minister shared the latest figures on the evolution of Covid 19 that mark a stabilization in the number of infections, as he expressed.

“In the epidemiological week that ended this Sunday, we have seen a decrease from 4,510 cases to 4,215. They are practically 300 less in the weekly daily average ”, revealed Daniel Gollán there.

Daniel Gollán explained that this loss is made up of about 130 fewer infections in the suburbs and another 170 less in the interior of the province.

“It is not much in terms of numbers but it indicates that they stopped growing, stabilized and there is an indication of the beginning of a downline. We will see how fast it continues ”, added Gollán, who highlighted a similar phenomenon of stabilization in terms of calls to emergency number 148.

Regarding the occupation of beds, the minister admitted that the figure grew compared to the floor that had reached 4 weeks ago, although he assured that it is not explosive and attributed it to patients with other pathologies that delayed their attention during the isolation stage.

“Thanks to the collective effort, solidarity and the measures that were taken, we managed to stabilize the cases for the moment,” said Kiciloff, with the numbers in hand, after the meeting by the sea, on a day with a maximum of 37 degrees.

“I invite you all to continue enjoying the province that was, again and even in these circumstances, the most chosen destination in the country” emphasized the governor, who beyond his call to celebrate, urged to maintain the care.

“Keep enjoying, always respecting protocols, instructions and care. If the cases grow again, there will be more restrictions. If they are reduced, it will become more flexible ”, he warned.

In the press conference he led with Gollán and other members of his cabinet, the governor stated that according to an unofficial survey the season in the province is around 60% occupancy.

“More than double what was achieved in other places” remarked Kicillof, referring to the fact that in Europe and the United States, in the last summer, as he said, only 25% of tourist movement was achieved during the recess.

“That was what we had as an example when we started to prepare for the season and that is why we are very satisfied with what we have achieved, even more so because in the last month cases unexpectedly began to grow at a very accelerated speed,” he admitted.

Kiciloff acknowledged that the province was, until last week, facing an explosive and exponential growth in the number of cases, which raised concern for his government.

“Once again we are betting on science and experts, working together and making perfectly calibrated decisions to combat this outbreak,” explained the governor, regarding the limitation to 10 people for private meetings and the restriction of activities between 1 and 6.

Regarding night activity, he mentioned that it was restricted “as little as possible” and appealed to a call for the responsibility of merchants.

“Today a few days after solving it, we see that it was effective and we are facing a success of that measure. We came to a doubling every 15 days and with the measures taken at the three levels, Nation, province and municipalities, we managed to stabilize the number of cases ”, Kiciloff summarized.

He mentioned that the next step will be to consolidate that reduction and that the decrease in infections is accentuated.

“If it is achieved, we are going to make more flexible what became more rigid,” anticipated the governor, who once again charged against the “opportunists who want to do a political business with the pandemic” and he assured that he will take the measures that he deems necessary “press whoever presses.”

He was also defiant when commenting on the number of Buenos Aires who signed up to receive the vaccination, another “reason to celebrate” according to the governor.

“We are going to reach one million pre-registered. The million pre-registered. So I ask you now cut it with the anti-vaccine campaign” He launched.

He announced that as the province has more two doses, the delivery of shifts will begin for those who signed up through an application and a website that the province has enabled.

In addition, he assured that this week, with the second dose of Sputnik V arrived on Saturday, 100,000 vaccinated will be reached in the provincial territory.

He revealed that of the first batch sent from Moscow, some 23,000 doses were reserved to apply to those over 60 years of age when they are authorized to receive it.

“The liberation of the Covid is the vaccine, not to obtain political profit” said the governor, who thanked the mayors for their collaboration in enabling 169 hospital vaccination centers, to which another 150 would be added, in schools, as long as, the requested doses arrive.

In reference to the beginning of the school year, both Kiciloff and Gollán remarked that the goal is add presence to it this year, to what was done during 2020.

“I am a little tired that they ask for classes to return, when a great effort was made to provide pedagogical continuity in a very special condition,” the governor remarked.

He ratified the double start scheme, first, on February 17 with the students who suffered a drop in the intensification of the bond during the past year and then on March 1, with the rest of the students and incorporating face-to-face attendance.

“It is any nonsense what they have said. There is no country in the world where it is like before. We work with fewer children and activities are unfolded ”, Kicillof commented on the development of school activity outside Argentina, in times of pandemic.

“We are thinking many things at the same time and it ends up combining face-to-face with virtuality. There are many differences from March of last year. Now we want to incorporate face-to-face ”he added.

Along with the governor and Gollán, the chief of Cabinet Carlos Bianco (announced a drop from phase 5 to 3 in General Guido, from 5 to 4 in Guaminí and increase from 3 to 4 in Puán), the security ministers Sergio Berni ( assured that the number of clandestine parties per night dropped by as much as 80%) and Production Augusto Costa, as well as the mayor of Monte Hermoso Alejandro Dichiara.

Look also