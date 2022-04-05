The message is clear and we saw on Monday: Franck Kessie will be booed until the last match he will play at San Siro. Blame for that renewal that was never signed despite the promise made in the summer, by Tokyo, during the Olympics: “I’ll be back and fix everything, I would like to stay with the Rossoneri forever.” And instead adieu. The Ivorian will leave Milan at the end of his contract to join Barcelona. He would have already carried out the visits in secret, with a lot of confirmation from the president Blaugrana Laporta: “We have closed for a midfielder”. That is him, Kessie from Ouragahio, 25 years old including 5 at Milan, 36 goals in 215 games. Median pin and column.