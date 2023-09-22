Immediately after the Kata’s disappearancethe little girl whose traces were lost last June 10, in the Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by many homeless families, the Carabinieri had bags and trolleys seized. A geneticist analyzed these suitcases, announcing that there are none inside blood tracesfound instead in a hotel room.

The geneticist Ugo Ricciappointed by the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office, did not find any blood traces in the two trolleys and the bag that the Carabinieri seized immediately after the disappearance of Kata, the little girl whose traces were lost last June 10th in the Astor hotel in via Maragliano, in Florence.

The geneticist’s investigations continue, to understand if inside those suitcases we can find elements and clues that can help us understand where he could be and what happened to the little Peruvian girl.

The suitcases seized they were from two Peruvian cousins ​​and a Romanian man who lives in the same hotel. These three people are registered in the register of suspects. However, the man has an alibi: in the suitcase there were clothes taken to be washed in a nearby laundry, as demonstrated by the geolocator on his phone.

The operations, however, continue, also because traces of blood were found in one of the rooms where Kata lived. Rooms which could also be accessed by two uncles, who were also under investigation for her disappearance. The maternal uncle, Abel Argenis Alvarez Vasquezdetained for rent racketeering, e Marlon Edgar Chicllo.

Investigators continue to investigate Kata’s disappearance and the traces of blood found in a room at the Astor Hotel

The investigators will most likely return to the occupied hotel and walls and floors may even be knocked down to find traces.

Meanwhile, Kata’s mother, Katherine Alvarez Vasquez, continues to accuse a woman, administrator of the occupying Romanian families. The woman is convinced that she may know something that she didn’t want to say. So far the Carabinieri have never listened to her, but now she has been summoned for questioning.