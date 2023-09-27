According to the analyzes conducted, the blood traces found in the former Astor hotel in Florence do not belong to Kata. Just as no traces were found in the seized trolleys

They don’t belong to Katathe little girl who disappeared last June 10th in Florence, the blood traces found in the former Astor hotel. According to the analyzes conducted on the blood found in a room of the abandoned and illegally occupied structure, there were no traces of Kata. Just as there are none in the trolleys and suitcases seized by the investigators. There was speculation that her body had been hidden there inside her.

No trace of the little girl who disappeared into thin air for almost four months, not even in the trolleys and bag that the agents had seized from two Peruvian cousins ​​and a Romanian citizen, a week after the little girl’s disappearance.

On June 17, the police took action vacate the former Florentine hotel, occupied illegally for months. From the analysis of surveillance cameras in the area, three people emerged with suspicious suitcases.

The investigators immediately proceeded to seize those trolleys and the bag which, according to their hypothesis, could have contained Kata’s body, transported so far from everyone’s sight. But they aren’t even in there blood traces of the little one.

Another hypothesis, therefore, which the investigators will, in all likelihood, be forced to discard following the results of the genetic investigations. What other leads do investigators have left? What happened to little Kata?