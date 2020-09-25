And like his Nigerian compatriot Israel Adesanya, the champion puts his notoriety at the service of young Africans.

In March 2019, at 33, Kamaru Usman became the first MMA fighter (Amixed martial rts previously called Free Fight) of African descent to win a UFC world title (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in welterweight. Based in Las Vegas, the UFC is the world’s largest league of the extreme combat sport where tall hits are allowed. According to the Nigerian, this is just the start: “There are so many talents coming from Africa”, he told AFP.

Shortly after his victory, 360sport gave him reason: “Africa has never shone so much in the world of mixed martial arts. Thanks to Nigerian fighters Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, the continent has two championship belts at the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”

Two Nigerian champions at the top of the UFC ranking out of the 580 signed by the American organization. If there are still few – 11 of them were born in Africa – they intend to go to school.

A generation of Africans is thus ready to enter the octagon of the UFC (MMA has only been legal in France since 2020, a first match is scheduled for October 8 in Vitry). So it is with the New Zealander of Nigerian origin Israel adesanya (middleweight), the Franco-Cameroonian Francis Ngannou (heavyweights), from Nigerian-American Sodiq Yusuff (lightweights) and Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan (welterweight) … Or some Tunisian Mounir Lazeez (welterweight).

“The promoters of mixed martial arts, prized initially in the United States and now in many countries, bet on champions who came from traditional African wrestling to launch their lucrative industry in Senegal and the rest of the continent “, indicated franceinfo Africa at the end of 2019.

When I see these guys there is an inexplicable sense of camaraderie. You know that deep inside they felt what you felt and experienced what you experiencedKamaru Usmanto AFP

For the exceptional wrestler that is Usman, “all over the world, we sometimes forget that sport bridges the gap between cultures and nations.” He is happy to say that he was accepted into American society through sport.

As I started to excel in sports, I realized that I was not just that little Nigerian boy. I was the fighter that came from NigeriaKamaru Usmanto AFP

Israel Adesanya, who defends his world middleweight title on September 26 against Brazilian Paulo Costa, said no more. Combat sports allowed him to break his isolation and fight the racism he felt he was a victim of.

Left from Nigeria to the United States when he was a child, Kamaru Usman today would like to motivate young Africans. “You have a responsibility when the children watch what you do. The biggest advantage of this sport is that it doesn’t know a face. You can come from small towns in Africa as well as from China. ‘importance. I hope they can meet me and maybe it will help them see what can be accomplished. “, he told AFP.

AT Like Usman, Adesanya pushed the UFC president to organize events in Africa to increase the popularity of MMA and create jobs on the continent.

As for Francis Ngannou, who arrived in France at the age of 26, he turned to MMA after starting his career as a boxer. Remembering when he was 12 years old working in a sand quarry to feed his family, he created a fflooding to allow young Cameroonians to train in a gymnasium built for them.

