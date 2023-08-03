If Jeffrey Hoogland (30) had also won individual Olympic gold in Tokyo two years ago, he probably would have stopped. Now a long pause sufficed. He will have to deal with glutton Harrie Lavreysen. ,,Of course I have a plan to beat him”, he says on the eve of the ‘Super World Cup’ in Glasgow.
Rick Spekenbrink
