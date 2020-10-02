Clement Lenglet was expelled against Celta and the game will be lost against him Seville. The defender of Barcelona saw the first yellow on 23 ‘for a foul on Veiga and the second at 42 ‘when cut an advance of Denis Suárez taking the elbow. For Iturralde González, AS analyst, the second card that Del Cerro Grande gave the Barcelona defender is fair: “It’s yellow because of the height that sticks his arm over the Celta player’s shoulder. It is not a promising attack because it goes towards the band but the action itself is a warning “.

The ex-referee qualified the play: “What happens in this action is that when rushing and taking the red out very quickly to Piqué, previously, which was not later and corrected. Among the heated minds is the feeling that he wanted to send off. But this is very unfortunately given in these parts “.