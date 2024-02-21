How has Italians' perception of public priorities changed in light of the Covid experience and the news of the daily difficulties of healthcare? To what extent are the institutions ready to translate the demand for health coming from citizens into concrete initiatives? And how can we ensure that the Life Sciences industrial chain – crucial for the economic growth of the country and the health and quality of life of citizens – has the institutional, legislative, economic-financial humus necessary for innovation? Decision makers and experts discussed these issues on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit', also this year dedicated to the theme 'Investing for Life: Health matters!', organized by MSD Italia today at Maxxi in Rome. During the event, Ipsos research was presented which shows how, for Italians, health is a priority in which to invest, even more than other items such as work.

“Investing in healthcare – stated Nicoletta Luppi, president and managing director of MSD Italia – produces, by definition, a positive impact on the health of citizens and patients; but there are many positive externalities generated, both in terms of effects on development objectives sustainable and economic and social growth of the country. Health needs investments and innovation; but innovation needs an attractive ecosystem. We recognize the new Government for having foreseen, with the latest budget law, a significant increase of resources allocated to public health and a further rebalancing of public pharmaceutical spending ceilings, but the problems have not been resolved. As an active and valuable part of the health ecosystem, we want to be the bearers of responsible proposals, working together for a future of health in which no one is left behind”.

“In particular – underlined Luppi – we ask that health be kept at the top of the political and institutional agenda both at European level (guiding the pharmaceutical review in the name of progress) and national level (progressively increasing the resources allocated to the National Health Service) We also hope for the adoption of an Italian strategy for Life Sciences, capable of positioning research and the industrial supply chain on the most advanced international standards, making the country even more attractive to foreign investments. And we think it is necessary the definition of a new governance for the pharmaceutical sector: a new financing model for public pharmaceutical spending that rewards and incentivises innovation (also thanks to the inclusion of drugs with conditional innovativeness within the large Fund for innovative drugs) and which recognizes health spending as a strategic asset for the country, consequently reviewing the criteria for accounting for at least part of it, that intended for immunisation, as capital and non-current expenditure”.

According to data from the Ipsos research 'Priorities and expectations of Italians for a new NHS', presented by President Nando Pagnoncelli, within 2 years the share of Italians who indicate health and healthcare as the absolute priorities has increased from 52% to 69%. in which the Government should invest, ahead of work and energy costs. In particular – emerges from the survey – priority should be given to emergency rooms, hospital care and prevention. The unknowns about artificial intelligence have perhaps contributed to cooling enthusiasm for digital transformation, which is still considered useful by 68% of Italians (compared to 79% in 2021). Not only. The survey shows that almost 9 out of 10 Italians believe that public health represents a strategic priority for the country and that an increase in its financing is necessary.

“Health and healthcare – observed Pagnoncelli – remain the first priority for the Government in the expectations of Italian public opinion. The rationalizations affecting public healthcare, amplified by news reports on the pressure to which healthcare workers are subjected, reinforce the urgency of expected action on hospital services and assistance, especially first aid. The opinions we have collected on the digitalisation of healthcare, a central element of Mission 6 of the Pnrr, deserve special mention. The rapidity of the evolution of digital tools, let's think about the Ai generativa, is generating conflicting feelings in public opinion, with anxieties and expectations. The fear of the loss of indispensable human contact is compensated by the expectation of efficiency in the processes and progress in the precision and speed of diagnoses. It remains high and the recognition of the role of the pharmaceutical industry is stable and the belief that it is a potential stimulus to the country's economic growth is also robust”.

“The Life Sciences industrial supply chain represents a highly strategic sector for Italy thanks to high multipliers of economic activity and social impact, a strong propensity for investments in research and production, and quality human capital – highlighted Valerio De Molli, Managing Partner and CEO of The European House-Ambrosetti – If we consider that on a global level every year the sector invests more than 200 billion dollars and Italy intercepts less than 1% of it, it is clear that we must ask ourselves the objective of attracting the greatest possible amount of investments. To increase our attractiveness, and be more competitive in global competition, it is necessary to act with an integrated portfolio of interventions and policies, capable of facing the challenges of the country system as a whole complex starting from the strengthening of the National Health Service, a new strategy for the pharmaceutical sector and the development of a real national Life Sciences Plan. We must act quickly so as not to lose ground towards our main European competitor countries which have adopted clear strategies and sector plans aimed at supporting and encouraging the industry, increasingly rewarding research and innovation”.

The growth in investments – it emerged from the debate – could also contribute to giving greater attention to the needs of patients in the diagnostic-care process: more than 8 out of 10 Italians are convinced that patients must be actively involved in decision-making processes regarding treatment, and the 67% judge the role played by associations in favor of patients positively. “For patient associations – remarked Elisabetta Iannelli, general secretary of Favo – it is of fundamental importance to invest and optimize resources for screening and oncological treatments as required by the Mission on Cancer and by Europe's Beating Cancer Plan which set the objective of save millions of human lives. Prevent what is preventable”, is the message.

“Italy – continued Iannelli – must invest to achieve the objective set by the EU of guaranteeing that 90% of the population has access to oncological screening and papillomavirus vaccination. It is necessary to invest in digital also to facilitate access to screening and increase participation also through incentives such as those recently provided by the Lombardy Region. It is essential to invest in genomics for increasingly personalized medicine also with regard to screening which could be aimed even more at diagnosing diseases whose risk will be identified by genomic tests. Reducing the burden of preventable and early-diagnosable diseases is a fruitful investment for healthcare and the welfare state and also means reducing the burden of pain and the financial toxicity that cancer and anti-tumor treatments entail for the patient and his family”.

The theme of investments in Research & Development must be seen in the scenario that sees Europe committed to attracting resources for sectors with the greatest potential, such as that of Life Sciences. “Europe is losing ground compared to its global competitors – warned Louise Houson, president of Core Europe & Canada Region MSD International – Over the last 20 years, the share of investments in R&D in Europe has decreased by 25% and we must strengthen the system of European incentives to reorient R&D investments towards Europe”.

“In 2023 – Houson recalled – the European Union launched the first complete review of the entire European pharmaceutical legislative framework in 20 years – the 'Eu Pharmaceutical Strategy' – whose objectives we fully support: guaranteeing patients throughout the Europe greater access to today's medicines and vaccines and strengthen the European context for the innovation of tomorrow's treatments. Unfortunately”, however, “some of the proposed reforms are leading to steps backwards with regards to medical innovation, reducing exclusivity rights across all sectors, as well as reducing the duration of regulatory data protection and market exclusivity for orphan drugs.”

“The reduction of pharmaceutical incentives – warned Houson – risks further compromising investments in R&D in Europe and does not resolve the main issues of delays in access to medicines by European patients: delays that reside in national healthcare systems. It is It is important that Europe maintains competitiveness to attract a greater share of investments for R&D. Companies operate globally and investment decisions are linked to the attractiveness of the R&D ecosystem. In this regard, I welcome the position of the Italian Government, which has expressed deep concern about the weakening of data protection rights proposed by the pharmaceutical reform”.

“Scientific acquisitions in healthcare and the innovation of therapies – commented Francesco Zaffini, president of the of patients and make them generally more accessible, thus contributing to promoting the health and well-being of society. On the subject of pharmaceutical products, the contents of the process of reviewing European legislation carried out to date by the Commission contain aspects about which I have several doubts and these critical issues have been structured and summarized in two opinions released by the Commission that I chair and in a position paper presented by the Italian Government. The main task of the institutions in this direction is to encourage innovation in the national and European pharmaceutical sector, which represents a real strategic asset, and at the same time support the development of advanced therapies and the use of the multidisciplinary HTA approach. I therefore hope that the discussion at European level is aimed at strengthening, and not weakening, the ecosystem of innovation and progress for the benefit of the availability of medicines and therefore the protection of health”.