May 9 is Europe Day, the day was chosen to commemorate the birth of the European Community with the signing of the Schuman declaration which took place on May 9, 1950. Relaunching the Union starting from the territories and the development of the innovation world: this is the appeal of ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, a reference point for innovation and digital technology in Italy. “Placing youth and innovation at the center of the European political agenda must be the basis for the recovery and revitalization of the Union”, underlines the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri (formerly ForbesU30). “The development of new technologies and the ‘learning the new digital-oriented training skills for the new generations are fundamental for a growth process in which sustainability and democracy are the cornerstones of the European economic and social ecosystem”. According to ANGI, the day serves to keep in mind the challenges awaiting Italy also with a view to implementing the PNRR. ANGI, precisely within its Manifesto for Innovation, presented last September at the offices of the European Parliament in Italy, highlighted the PNRR as a fundamental point for the development of the country’s ecosystem under the digital banner.