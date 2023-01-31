If you own an iPhone, issuing Siri voice commands is a quick way to get things done, but many people don’t make good use of this feature, so we’ll review the top 4 Siri voice commands that will make your life easier.

It should be noted that some of these Siri voice commands will not work unless you have the latest iOS 16 update.

Find emails quickly

Siri can work with the Apple Mail app to get quick results.

You can ask Siri to find all emails from someone, or about something.

For example, you could say “Find emails from (..Find emails from) or “Find emails about cars”..Find emails about.

It’s an easier alternative than having to type your searches manually.

Add a “stop” to your journey

If you navigate with Apple Maps, you can add a “stop” using your voice.

Just say “Hey Siri, add a stop to” and select the place you want to go.

This is a great way to stop for fuel, food, or to see someone, without generally interrupting your trip.

You will be directed to your station first, then to your final destination.

Share with others

If you want to share a webpage, photo, social post, or even a podcast, you can do so through Siri, according to Sky News Arabia.

All you have to do is say, “Hey Siri, share this page with[contact name].” [CONTACT NAME]).

Restart your iPhone