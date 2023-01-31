It should be noted that some of these Siri voice commands will not work unless you have the latest software update iOS 16.
Find emails quickly
- Siri can work with the Apple Mail app. Apple Mail For quick results.
- You can ask Siri to find all emails from someone, or about something.
- For example, you could say “Find emails from (..Find emails from) or “Find emails about cars”..Find emails about.
- It’s an easier alternative than having to type your searches manually.
Add a “stop” to your journey
- If you navigate with Apple Maps, you can add a “stop” using your voice.
- Just say “Hey Siri, add a stop to” and select where you want to go.
- This is a great way to stop for fuel, food, or to see someone, without generally interrupting your trip.
- You will be directed to your station first, then to your final destination.
Share with others
- If you want to share a webpage, photo, social post, or even a podcast, you can do so through Siri.
- All you have to do is say, “Hey Siri, share this page with[contact name].” [CONTACT NAME]).
Restart your iPhone
- You can restart your iPhone by issuing a simple command to Siri..
- You can simply say “Hey Siri, restart my iPhone”.
- Siri will ask you if you really want to turn your iPhone off and on again, so you’ll need to confirm that.
- Restarting the device can be a good way to quickly fix a glitch.
#iPhone #owners #voice #commands #Siri #life #easier
Leave a Reply