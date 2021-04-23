D.he American President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes for the wealthy significantly for investments in areas such as education and child care, according to insiders. Among other things, as part of the “American Families Plan”, the capital gains tax for citizens with an annual income of more than one million dollars is to be almost doubled to 39.6 percent, said people familiar with the plans to the Reuters news agency on Thursday. The Bloomberg news agency also reported, citing informed circles.

Together with an existing, additional levy, the corresponding tax burden could reach 43.4 percent. Office spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to comment on the details of the plan. This one will be presented next week, she said. Wall Street reacted to the reports with significant discounts and cryptocurrencies also went downhill.

Biden’s family plan has previously been reported to have a volume of around $ 1 trillion. According to insiders, the Democrat will present his proposal to Congress before an anticipated speech on Wednesday. Biden has already submitted a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure program that Congress is currently considering. The Republicans reject it. It was expected that they would also be able to appeal against the family plan in its original form.

“It’s a long way from proposal to implementation”

Since the Democrats in the Senate only have the smallest possible majority, analysts on Thursday were initially skeptical as to whether Biden’s tax plans can become law in this form. “It is a long way from a proposal to implementation,” said portfolio manager Charles Lemonides from Valueworks. Paul Nolte of Kingsview Investment Management called Thursday’s selling on the US stock exchange a short-term reflex reaction. “Every time there is talk of higher taxes or capital gains everyone gets excited,” he said. Then they sell first and then think about it. The question is where the investors want to put their money instead. Many would just end up buying stocks again.

American citizens currently pay a maximum of 20 percent capital gains tax if they hold the papers for a minimum amount of time. An additional tax of 3.8 percent is levied on an annual income of more than $ 200,000 and goes in part to the Obamacare health program introduced by President Barack Obama. According to the insiders, this tax should remain. In the United States, federal and state taxes are separate. This means that the taxes can be higher depending on the state.

Bitcoin drops below $ 50,000

After the plans became known, the Dow Jones standard value index on Wall Street in America closed on Thursday 0.9 percent lower to 33,815 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq also fell 0.9 percent to 13,818 points, as did the broad S&P 500, which closed at 4,134 points. At the same time, there was a sell-off of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell below the $ 50,000 mark on Friday for the first time since March 8.

The price fell on the Bitstamp trading platform to a little more than 48,000 dollars in early trading, but has recently recovered somewhat. At a price of a good 49,800 dollars, Bitcoin was still around four percent below its level on Thursday evening. The number two cyber currency, Ethereum, lost a good 12 percent to $ 2,115. Stockbrokers apparently fear that Biden’s plan will reduce the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies as an investment. Some funds had responded to the news with aggressive sales, said Avi Felman, chief trader at cryptocurrency specialist Blocktower. Especially with Ethereum, the price losses are to a not inconsiderable extent a reaction to previous price gains, said Chris Weston, chief analyst of the brokerage house Pepperstone

The taxation of investment income is likely to play a role in the federal election campaign in Germany as well. For example, the abolition of the withholding tax was agreed in the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD. This would mean that capital income in Germany would again be subject to income tax, which could mean higher taxes, especially for high earners. The Greens are calling for the flat tax to be abolished. This was introduced in 2009 at a flat rate of 25 percent on interest, dividends and profits on the sale of shares.