9 out of 10 with multiple sclerosis are discriminated against. Michelacci (Aism): “There are stories whose endings absolutely need to be changed. They are those of the many women with disabilities who suffer some form of discrimination every day. Often without being aware of it. The project, in Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio and Calabria, intends to create a proximity network to build adequate responses to change the endings of these stories”