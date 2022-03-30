The forced stop could turn into a vitamin for the restart. Lautaro Martinez skipped the commitments with his Argentina due to the positivity at Covid found the next day by the internal peer with Fiorentina: a slowdown that could prove lethal in the title race. The expression of Toro at the moment of the change, then, very well told the mood of the whole Nerazzurri environment. Inter has jammed, perhaps even a victim of their own fears. But to get out of the tunnel and relaunch your ambitions there is only one medicine: victory.