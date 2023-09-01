Due to the number of visa applications from Colombians to travel to the United States, the embassy announced that is taking key steps to streamline the process.

According to the complaint of many in Colombia, there would be very long waiting times to access this document that would allow them to enter the Central American country, also hindering their travel plans. Some even claim that the closest date they have achieved is for the year 2025.

Faced with this reality, the US embassy in Colombia has indicated that the number of applications and the stoppage of the pandemic explain the delays both in requesting it for the first time and for renewals.

Therefore, given this situation that generates concern in a large number of citizens, they have taken measures to expedite this process.

Our consulate redoubles efforts

The consulate would have decided to request support from the embassies of other countries in order to meet the demand for visa applications in Colombia.

more than 50 people with experience in consulates from Argentina, Brazil, Belize, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Namibia, Mexico, Serbia, Suriname and Venezuela, have arrived in Bogotá to help process over half a million visa applications.

“The consular team in Bogotá is committed to reducing wait times in Colombia for first-time visa applicants. And this global team is honored to help achieve this goal.”announced one of the foreign professionals who came to the country to improve the service.

In addition, thanks to the implementation of this strategy, the country is positioned as number one in visa printing.

“Thanks to this, Colombia is ranked number one in visa printing,” they say in a video posted on their Instagram.

Notably not in all cases the visa is approved, since many applications do not meet the necessary requirements to grant it. For example, there are simple but repetitive errors that can cause you to receive a negative response, such as the photograph that must be attached to the DS-160 form.

According to the World Statistics portal, Colombia is one of the countries where the visa is denied the most with 33% rejection, that is, one in three Colombians are not approved to enter the United States.

(Also read: One in three Colombians are denied a visa: tips to get it approved).

What is the visa application fee?

Traveling from Colombia to the US

If you plan to join your fellow Americans visiting the United States, please note that visa permit processing fees have changed effective June 17, 2023.

– The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC), and others nonimmigrant visas (NIV) that are not based on petitions, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 USD to $185 USD. About 745,000 Colombian pesos.

– The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) has increased from $190 USD to $205 USD, about 825,000 Colombian pesos.

– The application fee for a businessman of treaties, investor of treaties and treaty seekers in a specialized occupation (category E) has increased from $205 USD to $315 USD, approximately 1,268,000 Colombian pesos.

How is the elimination of visa for Colombians going?



The Colombian ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, when he arrived in the United States, raised the initiative with which Seeks that the country access the visa waiver program, or Visa Waiver Program (VWP, for its acronym in English).

​

As Murillo explained, the process to eliminate the visa can take years. “But it cannot be set aside. Sooner or later (it will be achieved), Colombian tourists deserve visa exemption,” he said in a past talk with EL TIEMPO.

Currently, 40 countries are part of the VWP with the United Statesand in the case of Latin America, only Chile has this benefit.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the five bases for accessing a visa waiver are: Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, Traveler Screening, Immigration Enforcement, and Travel Documents/ identity.

Countries that do not request a visa to Colombians

Countries that do not request visas from Colombians in 2023 Countries that do not request visas from Colombians in 2023

Also read in EL TIEMPO: