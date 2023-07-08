Estadão Contenti

07/07/2023

The Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram) classified article 20 of the tax reform as “disastrous” for the productive sector and exports. The article makes it possible to institute a contribution on primary and semi-finished products, produced in the respective territories, for investment in infrastructure and housing works, replacing the contribution to state funds.

“This article goes against the reform itself and increases the tax burden. Its inclusion took place right at the limit of the beginning of the vote by the deputies, which made it difficult to assess this section more carefully, which will generate serious repercussions in the business sector and Brazilian exports”, evaluates the institute in a note.

Ibram also states that “it hopes that the vote by the Federal Senate will be preceded by a dialogue with the mining and the agro sector and that this article will be deleted from the matter of the tax reform.”























