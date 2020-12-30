If the perception of the term remains mainly negative, the values ​​of communism are judged very positively by young people. How do you see this contradiction?

Ian Brossat We are far from the years of triumphant liberalism. Young people are looking for a different horizon, which they do not call “communism”, but the values ​​to which they adhere are those which the communists defend. This opens up horizons for the communists on condition that we explain what we mean by this and show how our project responds to the aspirations of the youth. Look at society as it is: the unequal distribution of wealth plunges 10 million people into poverty. Young people are the most exposed. At the same time, 1% of the richest households own 25% of French wealth. This situation calls for a completely different sharing of wealth that allows everyone to live with dignity from their work. Another contradiction: the level of training has continued to improve in recent years. But the French and in particular the employees in their company are dispossessed of their own lives, condemned to undergo choices in which they are not associated. Communism is the answer to this contradiction because it promotes a new democratic era of sharing assets, knowledge and powers.

Can the rally of the left promote popular involvement today?

Ian Brossat It is not enough to call for the rally of the left. It is a necessary condition for victory, but not sufficient. According to opinion polls, the united left is one in three voters. However, the number of men and women who would benefit from the change is much higher. Our ambition must be to unite those who have an interest in change, to create that class consciousness that would bring them together. The world of work abstains for a good part, and turns to the extreme right for another part. We therefore have an immense work of reconquest to undertake. The best remedy for the far right, which instills the poison of division, is class consciousness.

Can elected local communists still be a cog in the transformation of the system?

Ian Brossat The PCF benefits from an extraordinary territorial anchoring, fruit of the work of its militants and its elected officials. And that’s what makes us still here. Despite the budgetary restrictions weighing on communities, elected Communists play a fundamental role. One example, among many others: health centers, which are one of the hallmarks of municipal communism. A few years ago, we were told that it was outdated. With the pandemic, who would say that?

The ecological question has become a major concern. Has the PCF been at the end of its green revolution?

Ian Brossat The PCF is deeply environmentalist, but it must have its own contribution to this debate. It’s not about aligning with the positions of others, especially since what predominates today is green capitalism. This ecology is unfair and inefficient. A green capitalist is like a vegetarian lion, it doesn’t exist. With green capitalism, it is the richest who pollute, and the poorest who pay. They are even subjected to a double penalty: they suffer pollution, and they are asked to pay the bill. We have seen this with the carbon tax. A consistent ecology is necessarily based on going beyond capitalism.