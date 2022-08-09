‘What is that ‘Ukraine’ you are talking about?” asks Balázs Szinyi with a grin. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February, the 51-year-old factory worker has been unemployed at home in Bodalovo. So when he notices that his fellow villager Emma Fábián is talking to strangers on the wooden bench in front of her house, he parks his rickety purple bicycle against a tree, lights a cigarette and starts to get involved in the conversation about the war. “All of Ukraine never existed,” he says, bursting into a burst of laughter that shakes his gray shirt.

The conversation is in Hungarian, the only language Szinyi and Fábián can speak, but it really takes place in Ukraine. From her bench on a dirt road, Fábián (69) has a view of the Reformed Church, where the clock shows Hungarian instead of Ukrainian time, and the Memorial to the Fallen Soldiers of the Second World War, which features a hanging Hungarian flag. A few hundred meters down the hill flows the Tisza River, which has been the border between Ukraine and Hungary for over a century.

“Without ever leaving their homeland, our parents have lived in many different countries,” says Fábián. This region, Transcarpathia, was separated from Hungary after World War I, assigned to Czechoslovakia and annexed by the Soviet Union after 1945. For the past three decades, Bodalovo (Badaló in Hungarian) has physically belonged to independent Ukraine. Ethnic and emotional, this village has always remained Hungarian.

The reality is that today, even before the war started, more and more people do leave, for Hungary or elsewhere in the European Union. According to the last official census, in 2001, 150,000 people in Transcarpathia identified themselves as Hungarian. But experts and residents estimate that only half that number now live here. “All the young people are leaving,” says Fábián. Most of her children and grandchildren live in Hungary.

Villagers who have been left behind display an indifferent, ambivalent or even hostile attitude towards Ukraine’s survival and the existential struggle the country is embroiled in. Although no one approves of Putin’s aggression, there is understanding for his argument that he stands up for an oppressed Russian minority in Eastern Ukraine. It is suggested that the Ukrainian government should not resist.

“I don’t understand why Ukraine isn’t giving this area back to Hungary,” Fábián says, wearing her slippers. “We have nothing to do with Ukraine. This is not our war,” she echoes the slogan with which Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán pretends to remain independent in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia had various nationalities since 1918 without ever moving. Photo Pavlo Palamarchuk

Troubled Relationships

The war feels far away in the westernmost part of Ukraine. The Russian bombing and occupation eluded Transcarpathia. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people from the east have sought refuge in the rolling grasslands at these foothills of the Carpathians. However, the economy is suffering and the border is closed for men between the ages of eighteen and sixty. And the war has especially exacerbated the troubled relations between Ukrainian nationalists and the Hungarian minority.

Conspiracy theories – fueled by Russia – are circulating that Hungarian separatists are armed by Orbán and that he even has violent annexation plans. The Hungarian community is frightened with threatening text messages and also unsubstantiated stories about forced Ukrainian mobilization that would summon their men to the front. “Rumors that are fertile ground in mutual mistrust,” says political analyst Dmytro Tuzhansky from Uzhhorod, the provincial capital of Transcarpathia.

Tension in the region arose in 2014, he said, in 2014. Prior to that year’s Hungarian elections, Prime Minister Orbán had given passports and voting rights to all descendants of Hungarians who had ended up in neighboring countries as a result of the 1920 Treaty of Trianon. As the loser of World War I, Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory and many ethnic Hungarians ended up in present-day Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia and Serbia. A historical trauma in which Orbán saw political gain. Since then, grants have been flowing through foundations and a political party affiliated with him to refurbish local Hungarian churches, schools, cultural festivals and entrepreneurs in poor Transcarpathia.

Ukraine suffered its own trauma as a result of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. With inflated nationalism, politicians began to curtail minority rights, such as receiving education and media in their own language. In practice, the impact of this is not too bad, the director of the local secondary school and of the regional Hungarian broadcaster admitted before the war. Subtitling a TV program is usually sufficient. But Ukrainian chauvinism and language laws fuel Hungary’s fear of involuntary assimilation – fear of losing their identity.

Secret Service

The relationship between Orbán and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is downright bad. An outsider within the EU, Orbán maintains warm ties with Moscow, opposes sanctions against Russia and refuses to supply Ukraine with weapons or ammunition. Zelensky has repeatedly called on Orbán to “choose a side” and not to dance to Putin’s tune. Orbán labels Zelensky an “adversary.” Although Orbán makes no military threats, philosophizing about reinstating Greater Hungary in Ukraine soon sounds like rhetoric about russky mir (the Russian world). “Fortunately, no blood has been spilled in Transcarpathia so far,” says Tuzhansky. “But politicians in Budapest and Kiev – not to mention Moscow – are playing with fire by exploiting ethnic differences.”

In early 2018, two attacks took place on an office of the dominant political party KMKSZ in Uzhhorod. The explosions were supposed to be the work of Ukrainian extremists, but a Molotov cocktail turned out to have been thrown at the behest of a far-right German with Russian connections. “There are so many people who benefit from inciting ethnic misery,” Karolina Darcsi, 42, the party’s best-known politician, said in February. „The SBO [Oekraïne’s geheime dienst] always says the Russians are behind everything. I do not know that. What I do know is that we are confronted daily with a Ukrainian state that is violating our rights.”

Politician Karolina Darcsi. Photo Pavlo Palamarchuk

Before the war, Darcsi and others from the local Hungarian elite were more than happy to tell about how they are victims of Ukrainian hatreds, depopulated the region and only want Orbán’s best interests at heart. But since the Russian invasion, the shutters have been closed. The young priest of the church in Berehove, where the Hungarian national anthem sounds louder than the psalms on Sundays, keeps himself out of reach. Darcsi says the SBO forbids her to talk to journalists.

How closely the situation is being monitored is apparent when the translator with whom NRC who works in the region gets a call from a man who calls himself Roman and says he’s from the SBO. Is the translator sure that the Dutch journalist is not a Russian agent, he asks. He wants to know who our sources are and “put limits” on the reporting to “avoid any provocation that could disrupt peace between Ukraine and Hungary.” Only after several phone calls and a meeting does he back down.

Ukrainian nationalist Vasyl Vovkunovich. Emilie van Outeren

It is impossible to say how justified the fear of escalation is now. According to Vasyl Vovkunovitch (64), a Ukrainian nationalist from Berehove who organized anti-Hungarian demonstrations before the war, Orbán wants to take advantage of a weakened Ukraine. He believes that Hungarian infiltrators and soldiers were ready. “But our success in repelling the attack on Kiev has put a big dent in the dream that Transcarpathia can be Hungarian again,” he says, his stout body dressed in a Zelensky green T-shirt and camouflage pants. However, Vov-koe-no-vich emphasizes that only “up to 5 percent” of the ethnic Hungarians here could be a threat to peace. “Most just live their lives. Many support Ukraine in our struggle. It is Orbán who makes them stakes of a political game.”

The Hungarian-Ukrainian writer Bandy Sholves (49) feels the same way. In his experience, the conflict over loyalty to Ukraine rumbles more within the Hungarian community than between them and the ethnic Ukrainians. The fickle attitude of Orbán, who does support Ukraine in its ambition to become a member of the EU, plays a major role in this. Orbán seems terrified of being the umpteenth Hungarian prime minister who chooses the wrong side in an international war, such as in the First and Second World Wars. But not choosing is now also a choice: for the bad side”, says Sholves. “By insisting that this is ‘not our war’, Orbán alienates those who live in the villages with their satellite dishes in a Hungarian bubble from their environment.”

86 killed in action

Hungarians like Sholves live outside that bubble, who do applaud Ukraine. “Ukraine is my country. Before the war it felt that way mainly technically, but now also morally,” he says in the center of Uzhhorod, where a largely Hungarian folk choir in traditional costume collects money for the Ukrainian armed forces. Ethnic Hungarians also serve there – voluntarily. According to a count by Orbán himself, there are already at least 86 killed in the fight against Russia.

Sandór Kis (29), the son of Anzjelika Kis, died in the early days of the war when his naval ship was sunk by Russians, she says. “He was one hundred percent a Ukrainian soldier, with Hungarian roots. He only spoke that language with his grandparents,” says Kis (51). She has no sympathy for fellow Hungarians who are “more loyal to Orbán than to Ukraine.” But she is grateful to the Hungarian government. “He helped us financially by bringing his body home and burying it here.”

The son of Anzjelika Kis, perished in the early days of the war. Photo Emilie van Outeren

Meanwhile, Szinyi tries to find a way to get away. As a 51-year-old man, he is not allowed to cross the border, not even on his Hungarian passport. He can therefore no longer go to work in a goalpost factory across the border and no longer has an income. If it comes to the point that Ukraine actually mobilizes men, “I’ll find a way” to get across the border, he says. “The only country I would ever fight for is Hungary.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán: ‘This is not our war’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave two fierce speeches in recent weeks in which he portrayed himself as a lone fighter for a Christian Europe, and against immigration, Muslims, Brussels, George Soros and everything to do with gender. Last Thursday, at the US conservative convention CPAC in Texas, he wished “all globalists to hell”. Two weeks earlier, in the Hungarian community in Romania, he had caused further controversy by stating that Hungarians “never want to become a mixed race people”. This was met with widespread disapproval, and one of his advisers resigned over what she called a “Goebbels-worthy . . . Nazi speech.” Orbán spoke at length about Ukraine. “We Hungarians see this war as a war between two Slavic peoples, which we want to stay out of.” He said of ethnic Hungarians in the Ukrainian army: „We are the only ones [naast Oekraïners] who bleed in this war.” Orbán said he did not believe Ukraine could win Russia’s battle. And: “As a neighboring country, we have a right to say that peace is the only solution that will save lives, the only antidote to war inflation and a war-created economic crisis. (…) This is not our war.”