The UAE participated in the celebration of World Humanitarian Day under the slogan “Work for Humanity” to emphasize the importance of concerted efforts to address international humanitarian crises. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE provides massive humanitarian aid: to save lives, alleviate suffering, and protect human dignity across the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also stressed that the UAE’s humanitarian journey expresses its identity, nature, and religion. On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, strengthens its leadership in humanitarian work regionally and internationally every day, and adds a new dimension and additional gains to its vision of improving the quality of life in less fortunate communities.

His Highness added: “On this occasion, we must remember the legacy left to us by the champion of humanity, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who established a unique model in humanitarian work and presented to the world an unparalleled experience in preserving human dignity.” On this global humanitarian occasion, we recall the value of a human being when he finds someone who stands with him and shares his feelings, reassuring him, in light of the changes, wars and climate change, which make people hostage to the isolation that surrounds them. Hence, the value of participating in providing aid and assistance to those who do not have money or means to meet their humanitarian needs of food, medicine and shelter was evident among humanitarian organizations, while humanitarian feelings were hidden in leaders who possessed high humanitarian values, who had the desire and will to provide aid to a society that was in need of assistance and needed help, and this was achieved in the UAE with its unique leadership and noble humanitarian generosity.

In addition to the UAE’s celebration of World Humanitarian Day 2024, it is participating in celebrating the occasion with relevant international bodies, such as the Resident Coordinator, the UNHCR, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Food Programme, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, the Dubai Cares Programme, and charitable institutions and associations across the country.

The UAE is a pioneer in providing development aid. According to estimates, the amount of aid provided over the past 50 years has amounted to about 320 billion dirhams, with the number of beneficiary countries reaching about 178 countries. Among the most prominent humanitarian achievements made by the UAE in 2024 was the announcement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs that the UAE ranks first in the Arab world and second in the world in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This indicates a firm commitment by the UAE to the necessity of solidarity with the Palestinian people, as the UAE has donated $204 million so far, representing 13% of the total humanitarian funding flows to Palestine.

There was a significant leap in the value of foreign aid provided by the UAE in 2022, with an increase of 12 percent over the previous year. In a related context, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation pumped about AED 1.8 billion into charitable work in 2023, which are charitable contributions that had a positive impact on the lives of 111 million beneficiaries in 105 countries around the world. According to information issued by the Foundation, the number of beneficiaries of its initiatives increased by 9 million beneficiaries compared to 2022.

The UAE is a global icon in humanitarian aid, and its role in this field is pioneering, both Arab and international. We have a living example in Gaza, in providing continuous humanitarian and medical aid to families and displaced persons by establishing a mobile hospital and a floating hospital in Gaza, next to the water desalination plant. The UAE is one of the very few countries that continued to provide aid and assistance to the families of Gaza, while the slogan-bearers from some countries, who filled the streets with chants and noise, disappeared from sight when the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip intensified.

