Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said, “In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims of Biden and his fascist administration are false allegations that have no basis in truth.”

Earlier Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that the number of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip had reached 199 people..

For its part, the leadership of the Hamas movement said that “the number of prisoners is between 200 and 250, and there are 200 prisoners in the hands of Al-Qassam,” noting that 22 prisoners have lost their lives due to Israeli bombing so far..