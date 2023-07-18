The handling of the fifth allegation of seven: a sexual assault. The suspect has already asked for an extra bathroom break a few times. “I’m thirsty. But I will drink less.”

“So is it true that you spread her legs and said: ‘I want to see your pussy?'” the chairman of the multiple chamber of the Amsterdam court wants to know.

“Yes, that was in line with the relationship we had with each other.”

The judge: “She said: ‘I don’t want this.’ But you continued?”

The suspect: “I can’t remember that.”

Now the youngest judge has had enough. Throughout the morning, artist Julian Andeweg – his lawyer Peter Plasman does not object to the mention of his surname – has issued varying statements. One moment he suddenly knows much more than during the three police interrogations in 2020 and 2021, the next moment he remembers nothing. When confronted with text messages or taped conversations with friends, he doesn’t know what they’re about.

And now again. He still remembers a lot about that specific evening at the end of 2013. That the man he is visiting had had a bicycle accident and was in a mess. That he and the woman were “playing around”, that there was a bench in the room. But that she didn’t want to, no, he doesn’t know.

Sweat

It took a long time, but on Monday the first day of the sex case that the Public Prosecution Service filed against artist Julian Andeweg took place. In October 2020 he became in NRC accused by at least twenty women and men of rape, assault, intimidation, assault, stalking and theft. The newspaper described how he caused a furore in the visual arts and in the meantime made a series of victims.

Seven reports were filed against the artist. One of the reports regarding sexual assault was dropped because of the statute of limitations. One declaration was received after publication in NRC, the other before that. Another dates back to 2017.

What about that memory loss, the judges want to know. In the main hall, the suspect sweats in his light pinstripe suit, his face red under his bleached grey, combed back hair. “I had many changing contacts, a life of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. That is encouraged in the art world, and it has brought me success. If you ask me about ten years ago… I had sex with hundreds.”

The judge: “You now tell a number of things that you did not tell the police during the interrogations. When did these new memories come up?” The suspect: “I was nationally pilloried by the NRC. I was on a rollercoaster. My face went through the mud. But what I am stating now is in line with what I said in the interrogations then.”

The eldest judge chimes in, sharply: “There are things that don’t match.”

The judges have been pondering several contradictions in the statements for hours. In one statement the woman’s pants are on, in the other they are off. In one statement he gives her cocaine, in the other he does not. In one statement he first lets himself get a blowjob, in the other statement he immediately went to sleep. In one statement he fingered her, in the other only “fumbled with the clothes”. The suspect becomes agitated when questioned. To the chairman: ‘Perhaps we have a different interpretation of the word ‘fingering’. What is your interpretation?”

The suspect, he tells himself, is now in a completely different situation than then. He has been confessing in church for the past two and a half years, he has buried his father – “My father’s last words on the planet were about me” – funded the family grave, comforted his mother. “I now have a different attitude to life. I am clear about it.”

He also consulted himself, he says. “To what extent have you had signals of: that is not correct, this is against the will of the other person? That goes through your head over and over again. But I didn’t come to the conclusion that I knew someone else didn’t want it.”

Emotional

In court, the suspect admits one of the seven accusations: the long-term abuse of an ex-girlfriend, although he thinks otherwise about the frequency and intensity of the blows and kicks. Where she says that the beatings took place every two weeks, he speaks of “one kick” or “one blow with the flat of the hand on the back of the head.”

Andeweg is visibly upset about the accusations of the other women. He classifies the artist under the category of ‘hetze’. It was precisely the woman who followed him, or initiated the sex.

After four women have exercised their right to speak, the judge mentions the psychological reports that have been drawn up. This shows narcissistic traits, a borderline disorder and substance addiction. What do you think of that diagnosis, asks the judge. The suspect: “I used to agree with borderline, but not anymore.” And narcissistic traits? “That is normal if you come from a working-class neighborhood in The Hague.”

The first time the man gets emotional is when he speaks at the end of the day about the effects of the media attention on his father and mother. Then time is up. The closing hearing and defense will follow on Wednesday.