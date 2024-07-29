Summer is the perfect season to enjoy the sun and cool off in a pool. Can you imagine having your own pool at home to beat the heat and spend unforgettable moments with your family? If you are looking for an affordable option to stay cool without leaving home, You can’t miss the great deals Walmart has for a limited time.

On the Walmart website, you can find foolproof items so you can enjoy these vacations, take advantage of the incredible offers on pools, inflatables, lifeguards and more to equip your home with everything you need to enjoy the summer, in addition to the discounts, some of the items are also It has flexible payment options, so you don’t miss out on the fun and can also save.

Can’t stand high temperatures? You can be splashing around in the water, laughing with your family and friends, all from the comfort of your home. If you want to save money and avoid the crowds, from inflatable models to more resistant structures, there are options for all tastes and budgets. Also, so that you can enjoy your pool days to the fullest, Walmart offers a great selection of accessories like life preservers, inflatable toys, and air pumps, all at deep discounts.

With Walmart, having the best summer vacation is easy and affordable. Thanks to its wide range of products, you can equip your home with everything you need to enjoy the heat without having to leave home. Plus, with exclusive promotions, you can find pools and accessories at prices you won’t want to pass up.

What discounts does Walmart have for this summer?



◉ Bestway Steel Pro Rectangular Rigid Pool 280 x 201 x 66 cm: $750.00 or up to 20 months without interest

◉ Play Day Inflatable Pool 240x240x63 cm: $489.00

◉ Play Day Arm Floats 20 cm: $19.00

◉ Summer Waves Inflatable Family Pool Regular: $559.00

◉ Play Day Beach Ball 40.6 cm Various Colors 1 Piece: $19.00

◉ Intex Lifeguard Various Models 1 Piece: $99.00

◉ Play Day 12 Inch Manual Air Pump: $59.00

◉ Intex Unicorn Inflatable: $329.00

◉ Play Day Inflatable Pool 2.62 x 1.75 x .50 m: $419.00

◉ Bluescape 3-Ring Pool Turquoise/Pink: $129.00

◉ Eezy Breezy Funsicle Inflatable Mat 168 cm Paradise Blue: $49.00