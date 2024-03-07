In a recent video showing the For Honor “Year 8 Vision”.Ubisoft revealed that the multiplayer title has accumulated 35 million players since its debut in September 2016. In the Year 8 roadmap, Ubisoft revealed a substantial set of changes, new features and interesting elements coming to the multiplayer fighting game.

In the Year 8 trailer (which you can see below), Ubisoft revealed contents as:

Converted maps: More variety in Dominion map selection – “converted maps” are normal maps that have been modified and adapted.

New Heroes: A new Samurai and a “bad” Outlander will arrive in For Honor this year.

Hero Skins: Each season will have a new hero skin, starting with the Knights, then the Samurai, the Vikings, and finally the Wu Lin.

Year 8, more generally, will see the arrival of elements that will have the purpose of support the quality of For Honor: Ubisoft wants to hear feedback from the community to decide what direction to take the game. Season 1 will begin on March 14 with a new battle pass and new Legacy Pass features that will unlock past content.