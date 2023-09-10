The next For Honor update will significantly change the way the game’s eight fighters function. As announced during the live broadcast of Ubisoft’s most recent Warrior’s Den, during which For Honor was discussed Year 7 Season 3fans discovered that the Reflex Guard mechanics will be completely removed.

This For Honor update will arrive on September 14, 2023 and will impact the following heroes:

Peacekeepers

Orochi

Berserker

Gladiator

Nuxia

Shinobi

Shaolin

Shaman

Ubisoft also shared the details about the next season of the game. For Honor Year 7 Season 3 – known as “Deception” – focuses on an event known as the Ghost Festival. This is a clash between supernatural elements with the Wu Lin faction taking center stage. Expect new battle passes and events to complete throughout the game, which will offer warriors all sorts of in-game bonuses and character cosmetic items.