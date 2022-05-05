Guanajuato, Gto.- The National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (ANUIES), which represents 207 study houses private and public in the country, condemned violence against studentssuch as those registered in Zacatecas and Guanajuato and demanded justice.

In a position for angel homicidesstudent of the University of Guanajuatoas well as Ernesto, Uzías, Ricardo and Luis Armando, from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas, the rectors considered it urgent to attend and seek solutions from all levels and orders of governmentin a coordinated manner, given the insecurity that, they considered, prevails and affects the Nation.

Read more: Thousands of UG students protest for Ángel Yael

“We call for unity to face the violence perpetrated every day against our young people, women and men, and We urge the corresponding authorities to carry out the proper investigationsexpeditious and in accordance with the law, which guarantee the correct administration of justice so that these unfortunate acts do not go unpunished,” they indicated.