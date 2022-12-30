Former soccer player Pelé became a legend on December 29after battling colon cancer for just over a year.

His relatives were the ones who communicated his death through a post on Instagram. “Everything we are is thanks to you. We will love you infinitely. Rest in peace”wrote his daughter Kely Nascimento.

After his departure, soccer stars worldwide have remembered him. It is the case of Neymar Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, for example. Also, the fans have dusted off some of the Brazilian’s historical outings and one of those, precisely, occurred in his match with the Colombian National Team.

Colombia selection

It was July 17, 1968 and the Colombian National Team was preparing to face Santos, the team in which Pelé played for most of his career. The match took place at the El Campín stadium and everything went well until referee Guillermo ‘Chato’ Velásquez sent off the 10.

At that time there were no red cards and even so the Brazilian had to leave the field, which sparked the anger of the assistants and the players themselves: “Of the 28 people, 25 hit me. The only ones who didn’t It was the doctor, a journalist from Folha de São Paulo, and Pelé,” Velásquez responded every time he was questioned about it.

Without a doubt, an anecdote that will remain in the history books as well as the memories of those who witnessed it.

Independent Medellin

After winning the 1958 World Cup in Sweden at less than twenty years of age, Pelé arrived at El Atanasio Girardot in Medellín two years later (in 1960) to play a match against Independiente Medellín that ended with the victory of the Brazilian team by a score of 2. -1.

Millonaries FC

On five occasions, Santos faced Millonarios, but they only won one of those games with a tight score: 3-2).

At that time, other renowned soccer players, who are no longer in this world, were in the ranks of the Bogota club. Adolfo Pedernera, Néstor Raúl Rossi and Alfredo Di Stéfano were some of them.

Junior

In 1968 the ‘shark’ team and Santos from Brazil faced each other at the Romelio Martínez stadium, being tied 3-3. This was the poster:

Santa Fe Independent Club

In 1970, Santos arrived in Bogotá again to face another team in a friendly: Santa Fe. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Santos and left this photograph for eternity.

Deportivo Cali

On February 10, 1971, Santos was defeated by Deportivo Cali, with a score of 2-1. Precisely, the Colombian team remembered the meeting when Pelé turned 80:

🔙 The King @Pele celebrates 80 years of life today and from Deportivo Cali we highlight it, remembering the match against @SantosFC of February 10, 1971. ⚽👑 That team led by ‘O Rei’ was beaten 2-1 by the ‘Green Threat’. What a postcard! 🖼️#VamosCali 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/cOsePtbcMm – Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) October 23, 2020

National Athletic

At the Atanasio Girardot, the purslane team and Santos from Brazil met. It happened in 1971.

